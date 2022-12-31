Georgia vs Ohio State: UGA releases Peach Bowl hype video

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) will take on Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs have released a hype video ahead of the matchup, narrated by former player and WWE superstar, Bill Goldberg.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We’ve got your pregame coverage here at the UGA Wire and live game coverage on Twitter at ‘UGA Football Live’.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire