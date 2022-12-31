Georgia vs. Ohio State: Top prospects to watch in the CFP semifinal

The College Football Playoff has finally arrived, as Saturday night’s Peach Bowl matchup between Georgia and Ohio State is loaded with top talent.

Here are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch in this postseason showdown:

Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia S Christopher Smith II

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire