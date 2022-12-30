Georgia vs. Ohio State: Top NFL draft prospects to watch during Peach Bowl

The Eagles are 13-2 and looking to wrap up the division and home-field advantage in the NFC with a win this weekend over the Saints.

The game has playoff and NFL draft implications, as Philadelphia owns New Orleans’s 2023 first-round pick after a draft night trade in 2022 that landed the Saints Chris Olave and the Birds Jordan Davis.

Even with the NFC playoffs approaching, it’s never too early for a look ahead to April’s draft, and the College Football Playoffs offer the perfect scouting opportunity.

Two New Year’s Eve contests will feature the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes clashing with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs battling the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.

Georgia and Ohio State will meet in just the second matchup of the schools in their history, and the first since 1993.

The Bulldogs are a defensive juggernaut, while Ohio State has a potent offense, headlined by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback C.J. Stroud and maybe the best receiver in college football in Marvin Harrison Jr.

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, here are the top draft prospects to watch when Georgia and Ohio State meet.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

1. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia



News Joshua L Jones

Carter missed time this season with knee/ankle injuries this year but has been unstoppable when in the lineup.

2. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

A massive cornerback at 6-foot-2, Ringo had two interceptions and nine pass breakups this season. e to roam.

3. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State



Ceb Peachbowl Media Day Kwr 05

Johnson switched from right guard to his natural left tackle position for the 2022 season and allowed just one sack.

4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

A Heisman finalist in each of the past two seasons, Stroud is an accurate thrower at all three levels and is a top-five pick after tossing 37 touchdowns to just six interceptions for a QBR of 87.7, good for third-best in college football.

5. Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bennett would be perfect for the quarterback factory.

In the past two seasons, Georgia has lost one game with Bennett starting while adding a national title to his résumé. Bennett is coming off a four-touchdown, 274-yard game against LSU and his 86.3 Total QBR is sixth in the nation, and his 68.1% completion percentage is 15th.

6. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Sports Ohio State Rutgers Ncaa Football

A stud middle linebacker, Eichenberg tallied 72 solo tackles this year — tied for third-best in the nation — while adding 2.5 sacks and an interception.

7. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A stud left tackle, the 6-4, 310-pound Jones didn’t allow a sack in 2022 while also being one of the best run-blockers in the nation.

8. Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A second-year starter in 2022, Wypler emerged as one of the top centers in the nation after allowing no sacks and he’ll be tasked with protecting C.J. Stroud.

18. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

At any other school, Washington would be a starter. But at Georgia, he’s a TE2 behind Bowers. The 6-7, 270-pounder is a difficult matchup for defenders. As Ohio State focuses on Bowers and the run game, Washington’s size and speed in space are certain to factor into this game. And while Washington had just two touchdowns in 2022, every defensive coordinator knows he’s a threat. He averaged 16 yards per catch, and 22 of his 26 catches were first downs or scores.

Projected 2023 draft stock: Rounds 1-2

20. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

A former five-star recruit, Harrison has blossomed into a special pass-rusher for the Ohio State defense. The 6-6, 272-pound senior has three sacks, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles on the year. He has been integral to the Buckeyes’ scheme and is one of the best tackling edge defenders in the nation. Against Georgia, he’ll need to bring his A-game to slow down a tough run game.

Projected 2023 draft stock: Rounds 1-2

22. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

One of the most underrated players in the vast Ohio State passing game, Stover contributes not only as a receiver but also as a key blocker down the field in the short-yardage passing game and when running backs break free. Stover has 35 catches and five touchdowns this season, but watch him work as a blocker to see his real value to the offense.

Projected 2023 draft stock: Rounds 2-3

DB Tykee Smith, Georgia

Smith is a jack-of-all trades in the secondary. He was recruited to West Virginia as both a cornerback and safety, and after starting his career as a box safety has played more slot cornerback since transferring to Georgia. He’s also one of the Bulldogs main tight end coverage players. Smith plays the game an is an explosive hitter, which allows him to contribute against the run and stay on the field for all three downs at 5-foot-10, 198 pounds.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire