Georgia vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Georgia vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Georgia (8-0), Missouri (4-4)

Georgia vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

The Tigers have one of the best offenses Georgia has faced.

Yeah, the Bulldog defense has been all-timer special, but where’s the great O on the slate? Kentucky? Florida? Auburn? They’re all fine, but Georgia hasn’t had to deal with Tennessee, or Ole Miss, or Alabama, and the win over Clemson and its offense is hardly as strong as it originally appeared to be.

Missouri might not be consistent, but it has the star running back in Tyler Badie to deal with, and QB Connor Bazelak is accurate enough and good enough to give the Bulldog secondary a real test.

The Tigers are amazing on third downs, they’re automatic in the red zone, and …

Why Georgia Will Win

Missouri doesn’t do that whole defense thing.

Georgia’s defense can have its worst day of the year, and it won’t matter because the offensive side should be able to do whatever it wants.

The Tigers are dead last in the nation at stopping the run. EVERYONE is running for 200 yards on this bunch, including Vanderbilt, SE Missouri State, and Boston College. North Texas didn’t – it ran for 188 yards.

Georgia isn’t going to do anything funky here.

The D might not have the same intensity it showed against Florida, but it won’t matter. The O will run for 300 yards and control the game.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t be shocked in Mizzou at least gets the attack going a little bit. There will be plenty of yards, but not enough points to overcome yet another awful day from the defense.

However, as bad as the Tiger D might be, it’ll come up with a few takeaways just to give everyone something to talk about. The Bulldog running game, though, will be relentless.

Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Lines

Georgia 48, Missouri 13

Line: Georgia -38, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

