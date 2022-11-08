Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction Game Preview

The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) John Cohen carries around a sheet of paper with a list 58 items long mostly comprised of qualities he wants in an Auburn football coach and things to ask them. There's no question regarding the No. 1 priority for Auburn's new athletic director: Finding a new football coach to replace Bryan Harsin, ousted hours before Cohen's own hiring was announced. ''The football head coaching position at Auburn University is a critical decision and we take it with the utmost seriousness.