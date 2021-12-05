Georgia vs Michigan Orange Bowl kickoff time announced

On Sunday, it was revealed that the Georgia Bulldogs will be playing the Michigan Wolverines from the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan holds the No. 2 ranking while Georgia checked in at No. 2.

The game will take place in Miami, Florida on December 31. Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

The @OrangeBowl will officially be played at 7:30 PM ET! 🍊🏈 https://t.co/K9ndrd9HAH — Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) December 5, 2021

No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl from Arlington, Texas. That game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.