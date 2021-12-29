Georgia vs. Michigan football series history

The Georgia Bulldogs have faced the Michigan Wolverines just twice in school history. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will soon have one of the biggest games in school history against the Wolverines on Dec. 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Both Georgia and Michigan have very strong histories in football, but neither program has climbed to the top of the sport in the 2000s. The winner of the College Football Playoff semifinal will decide who gets another chance at a championship.

Here’s a look back at the history between the two programs:

Wolverines win 1957 meeting

The Michigan Wolverines beat Georgia 26-0 at home in 1957. The Wolverines have surprisingly never faced Georgia in a bowl game despite a large number of bowl games with Big Ten versus SEC tie-ins.

Dawgs win at Michigan in 1965

Vince Dooley and Georgia traveled to Michigan again in 1965. This time, Georgia knocked off Michigan, 15-7, in Ann Arbor. Per the AP Poll, Georgia entered the game 2-0 and Michigan entered the game as the No. 7 team in the country.

The Dawgs won and were ranked No. 4 the following week. UGA finished the season ranked No. 15, but did not play in a bowl game.

Michigan national championships

Michigan has won 11 national championships in program history. The Wolverines dominated from 1901-1948, when they won 10 championships.

Michigan won its last championship in 1997. Charles Woodson helped the Wolverines defeat Washington State, 21-16, in the 1998 Rose Bowl to cap a 12-0 season.

The Wolverines finished ahead of 13-0 Nebraska in the AP Poll, but Nebraska was narrowly ranked ahead of Michigan in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll. This was the final season before the BCS helped reduce the controversy at the end of the season.

Georgia football national championships

Herschel Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have won two national championships: 1942 and 1980. Georgia fans have been through many heartbreaking seasons since Herschel Walker helped the Bulldogs win a national championship in 1980.

Georgia-Michigan 2021: another shot at a title

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are hoping to have a chance at a national championship. The Wolverines are facing an equally desperate Georgia team and fan base.

