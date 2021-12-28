Georgia vs. Michigan: Five reasons UGA could be in trouble

After Georgia’s poor showing against Alabama in the SEC Championship game, many are wondering if the Bulldogs had been overhyped all season.

There’s no doubt that Georgia is one of the four best teams in America. But as The Gambler said, “you never count your money when you’re sitting at the table.” And I think a lot of us are guilty of not following that advice this season.

Now Georgia has a playoff game against Michigan, the No. 2 team in the nation, on Friday for a spot in the national title game. If you ask me, I think Georgia wins this game by a field goal. But here are five reasons I would not be too shocked if Michigan beat the Dawgs in Miami.

1. Stetson Bennett vs. a really solid Michigan defense

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gets up after being sacked during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Alabama won 41-24. Syndication: Online Athens

Stetson Bennett has proven capable of guiding Georgia to regular-season wins against good football teams. But what about when it comes to great teams?

Is Alabama just Bennett’s Achilles’ heel or will he struggle against another great team on Friday?

The Wolverines’ defense ranks higher than Alabama’s in a few areas and has been playing really good football. Let’s see what happens when Bennett is put under pressure by superstar defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and by linebacker David Ojabo, who has 11 sacks.

2. Michigan's run game, powered by two star backs

Dec. 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) lines up in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan has two great running backs, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

Haskins has 1,288 yards on the ground while Corum is closing in on 1,000 with 939.

Georgia has not faced a backfield like this yet, and the Wolverines running backs like to play physical, aggressive football.

#Georgia DC Dan Lanning just spoke to the media here in Florida. Lanning says Michigan's backfield runs hard&tough and he's shown players film of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum breaking tackles. "Very rarely are they running to avoid contact; they're running to create contact." — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) December 27, 2021

Can Georgia stack the box and force quarterback Cade McNamara to beat the Dawgs with his arm? That will be the big thing to watch when Michigan has the ball.

3. Aidan Hutchinson

Oct. 30, 2021; East Lansing; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) battles against Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia did just OK in stopping Alabama superstar Will Anderson during the SEC Championship game, limiting the all-American to six tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. But the question is: Is it possible Georgia put too much emphasis on stopping Anderson, allowing others to make things tough for UGA’s offense?

Well, now it’s time to see how Kirby Smart and Todd Monken game-plan for stopping Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who is regarded as the best defensive player in America and who has 14 sacks this season. The Dawgs will have their hands full with Hutchinson. But focus too much on him, and linebacker David Ojabo will make Georgia pay. He has 11 sacks this year.

4. Can Georgia get to McNamara? Probably not.

Dec. 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Only three teams in America have allowed fewer sacks than Georgia this season. Michigan is one of them.

Georgia has allowed 11 sacks, Michigan 10.

Against a pretty weak Alabama offensive line, Georgia had zero sacks. But that was more due to the fact that Bryce Young simply refused to go down.

If Georgia does not register a single sack against Michigan, it will not be because of quarterback Cade McNamara’s running ability, it will be solely because of that Wolverines offensive line.

Fortunately for Georgia, neither McNamara or his receivers are anywhere near as talented as Bryce Young and Bama’s receivers, so the consequence of not getting to the quarterback may not be as significant. But this is still a College Football Playoff team, and if you give a capable quarterback time to throw, he’ll make you pay. It just might not be 50 yards at a time like we saw against Alabama.

5. The Michigan Cinderella Story

Oct. 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

This is a Michigan team that was unranked in the preseason polls and has worked its way to No. 2 in the rankings and a chance to play for the national championship game.

It’s also a team that is just four points away (37-33 loss to Michigan State) from being 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation.

After years of frustration, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have finally arrived and will leave it all on the field when they meet the Bulldogs in Miami.

