Georgia vs. Michigan: Expert picks, predictions

Georgia and Michigan will play in the Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff on Friday.

Both teams play very similar football, so we should be in for a great matchup on New Year’s Eve between the Bulldogs and Wolverines.

Georgia is favored to win this game, according to Tipico Sportsbook, though many in the media and around the country are not so sure after how the Dawgs looked against Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Here’s how our staff predicts this game will go in the Orange Bowl edition of Expert Picks and Predictions.

The money makers:

Georgia -7.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Michigan wins: Michigan

Joe: Georgia*

JC: Georgia

James: Georgia

Over/Under 44.5

Joe: Under

JC: Over

James: Over

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Score prediction:

Joe: Georgia, 20-17

JC: Georgia, 31-18

James: Georgia, 31-20

Georgia's offense

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: TE Brock Bowers: 9 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs

JC: TE Brock Bowers: 5 rec, 87 yards, 1 TD

James: WR Jermaine Burton: 6 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: RB Zamir White: 17 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD

JC: RB Zamir White: 12 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD

James: RB James Cook: 13 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD

Stetson Bennett’s stats:

Joe: 16 of 27, 267 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

JC: 18 of 26, 210 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

James: 21 of 31, 255 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Georgia's defense:

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Nakobe Dean, 9

JC: Nakobe Dean, 8

James: Quay Walker, 7 tackles

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 1 sack, Nolan Smith

JC: 4 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with 1

James: 0 sacks

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 0

JC: 2

James: 2

Michigan's offense vs. Georgia's defense

Will Michigan score a first-half touchdown?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Cade McNamara throw for more than 250 yards?

Joe: No

JC: No

James: No

Will Hassan Haskins/Blake Corum combine for more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: No

James: Yes

Will Michigan have a 100-yard receiver?

Joe: No

JC: No

James: No

Georgia's offense vs. Michigan's defense

Will Georgia win the time of possession battle?

Joe: No

JC: No

James: Yes

Will Georgia limit Michigan superstar Aidan Hutchinson to no more than one sack?

Joe: No

JC: Yes

James: No

How many sacks will Georgia allow? (UGA has allowed only 11 sacks all year, the fourth fewest in the nation)

Joe: 3

JC: 0

James: 3

Will Georgia have more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: No

JC: Yes

James: Yes

