Georgia vs. Michigan: Early predictions from national media

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff from the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

Georgia, coming off its first loss of the season against Alabama in the SEC Championship, is the only team to make the playoff that did not win its conference championship. Michigan is fresh off a Big Ten title win over Iowa.

Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite, which is a testament to how good the Bulldogs have looked this year despite a poor showing in Atlanta.

But the national media is split on who will win this game. Both teams match up pretty evenly and play similar styles of football.

Here are some early predictions from the national media:

Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg: Michigan wins

Oct. 30, 2021; East Lansing; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) battles against Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Story: College football bowl picks: Predicting the score of every game

Via Adam Rittenberg – ESPN

Will Georgia consider a QB change after Bennett’s struggles in the SEC title game? Coach Kirby Smart must guard against an Alabama hangover or Georgia’s four-decades-long national title drought will add another painful year. Michigan played its best football down the stretch and will outlast Georgia in a defensive struggle behind two Hutchinson-forced turnovers.

Prediction: Michigan, 24-21

Detroit Free Press: Three of the four pick Michigan

Story: Michigan vs. Georgia predictions in CFP semifinal: Who’ll win Orange Bowl 2021?

Via Jeff Seidel, Michael Cohen, Rainer Sabin and Shawn Windsor of the Detroit Free Press

Predictions:

Jeff Seidel: Georgia, 27-23

Ranier Sabin: Michigan, 20-17

Michael Cohen: Michigan, 24-23

Shawn Windsor: Michigan, 26-23

CBS Sports: Four of the 11 pick Georgia

Dec. 4, 2021; Atlanta; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Story: 2021 College Football Playoff predictions, picks

Via Dennis Dodd – CBS Sports

Predictions:

Dennis Dodd: Michigan

Tom Forenelli: Michigan

Chip Patterson: Georgia

Barrett Sallee: Georgia

David Cobb: Georgia

Shehan Jeyarajah: Michigan

Jerry Palm: Michigan

Adam Silverstein: Michigan

Marcus Nelson: Michigan

Jack Crosby: Michigan

Ben Kercheval: Georgia

ClutchPoints: Georgia wins by a field goal

Story: 4 bold predictions predictions for Orange Bowl

Via Jack Conahan – ClutchPoints

Georgia is going to show Michigan it is a much more physical team than them and why it was the best team in the country for most of the season. Before the loss against Alabama, people believed Georgia was the best college football team that has been seen in quite some time.

Prediction: Georgia wins by a field goal

College Football News: Georgia wins

Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after rushing in for a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Story: College Football Playoff, Bowl Game First Thought Predictions, Analysis For All 44

Via Pete Fiutak – College Football News

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Oh, poor Georgia. It was exposed for not playing anyone that amazing in the regular season, the defensive front couldn’t get to Bryce Young, the offense folded under the pressure, and now all we thought we knew about the former No. 1 team in the country turned out to be a mirage.

Prediction: Georgia, 30-17

Bleacher Report: Georgia wins

Story: College Football Playoff 2021-22: Updated Odds, Predictions Against the Spread

Via Jake Rill – Bleacher Report

It should be a competitive game, so Georgia will not win by eight or more points. However, it will prove it’s the better team and find a way to pull out a victory late, advancing to the national championship game for the first time in four years.

Prediction: Michigan covers spread; Georgia wins

[listicle id=60020]

1

1