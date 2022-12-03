Georgia vs. LSU: Top prospects to watch in the SEC title game

Saturday’s matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU isn’t just a chance for the Bayou Bengals to pull a massive upset, or another opportunity for the Bulldogs to assert their dominance over the entire college football world.

It’ll also feature some of the best talent eligible for next year’s NFL draft.

Here are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch in Saturday’s SEC title game:

Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Syndication: Online Athens

LSU DL Jaquelin Roy

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Georgia S Christopher Smith II

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU CB Mekhi Garner

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia S Tykee Smith

Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire