Georgia vs. Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) are set to take on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs will need to start off fast against the Wildcats, who dominated Florida 33-14 last week and racked up 329 yards rushing in the process.

That’s easier said than done, though, as Georgia has started off sluggish in both SEC Matchups this season. The Dawgs were down 14-3 headed into halftime against South Carolina, and trailed 10-0 against Auburn last week before another second-half surge.

Georgia has owned Kentucky for some time. The Wildcats haven’t won this matchup since 2009 and Kirby Smart is a perfect 7-0 against Mark Stoops’ team during his tenure in Athens.

The Bulldogs are currently a 14. 5 point favorite over the Wildcats, per BetMGM.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN +, fuboTV (watch here)

Georgia injury report:

RB Kendall Milton: Available

WR Ladd McConkey: Available

DB Javon Bullard: Available

OT Austin Blaske: Questionable

RB Roderick Robinson: Doubtful

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Out

RB Branson Robinson: Out

Players to watch:

Georgia:

WR Ladd McConkey: Georgia got a huge boost when McConkey returned to the lineup last week. Three of hist four catches came for Bulldogs first-downs.

TE Brock Bowers: The Mackey Award winner has totaled 17 catches, for 278 yards and three scores over his last two games.

DB Malaki Starks: came up big with a game-sealing interception against Auburn. Starks is playing like an All-American.

Kentucky:

DB Maxwell Hairston: has three interceptions this year and returned two of them for touchdowns. The sophomore has 33 tackles and is in the midst of a breakout season.

QB Devin Leary: has thrown for 1,129 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

RB Ray Davis: 280 yards and three touchdowns last week against Florida.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire