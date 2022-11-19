Georgia vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Georgia vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Georgia (10-0), Kentucky (6-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Georgia Will Win

This thing is leaking oil.

Kentucky was 4-0 and rolling along, but QB Will Levis got banged up and hasn’t been totally right ever since, there have been too many turnovers, and the running game has been wildly inconsistent.

Not to school shame, but things aren’t going well when you’re losing at home to Vanderbilt.

Georgia has the East wrapped up, and all that really matters is staying healthy and getting to the SEC Championship, but it should be able to pound away on the ground, rely on the defense, and keep things conservative enough to slip on by.

Of course, Georgia will want to connect on the big plays early, too.

Tennessee put Kentucky away immediately with a few big throws, Vanderbilt ran for 264 yards last week, and everyone who came up with more than 330 yards of total offense has won.

UK is 0-4 when allowing more, and 6-0 when allowing fewer.

Georgia has yet to come up with fewer than 387, and was only under 460 once – that was the win over Tennessee.

– Bowl Projections

Why Kentucky Will Win

Georgia hasn’t exactly been air tight.

The offense moves when it has to, the defense bails everyone out when mistakes are made, but the seven turnovers in the last three games are too many.

As always, Kentucky has to control the game with its style. When teams don’t come up with big yards against this D it’s because they don’t have the ball enough and don’t run enough plays.

Georgia might be able to hit the big shots, but can it get moving if it only runs 60 plays instead of 75 or so? Kentucky should keep the offense on the field for about 34 minutes or so, but …

Story continues

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Kentucky offensive line isn’t playing well enough.

The defensive front isn’t getting into the backfield – it’s not going to bother Stetson Bennett – and the running game isn’t getting going against this bunch.

Georgia will connect on two big plays and be methodical the rest of the way. The good Wildcat skill players won’t get enough time to work.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, Kentucky 13

Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Georgia vs Kentucky Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News