Georgia vs Kentucky: key matchups and figures

The Georgia Bulldogs face the Kentucky Wildcats in another important home game. The Dawgs and Wildcats both enter the game at 6-0 and the winner will be on the path to make the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

UGA enters the game as the top-ranked team in the country. The Wildcats check in at No. 11.

What are some key stats, matchups, and trends to watch heading into the SEC East showdown?

Kentucky's close games

The Kentucky Wildcats are the No. 11 team in the country, but they have been in four one-possession games to start the season. The Wildcats have narrow wins over Florida by seven, over South Carolina by six, over Chattanooga by five, and over Missouri by seven.

Georgia's domination

Georgia has been in just a single one-possession game in 2021. The Dawgs won the season opener 10-3 against Clemson.

Georgia has outscored their opponents 239-33 to begin the season. Georgia’s average score is 39.8 to 5.5. Will the Wildcats be able to keep the UGA game close? The Wildcats will look to be the first team since Clemson to force Georgia’s offense into uncomfortable positions.

Surpising receiver emerges for UGA

Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey, who was lightly recruited out of high school, has played well in recent weeks. In fact, he’s college football’s second-best graded receiver (per PFF) at 85.9 to start the season. McConkey is only behind USC’s Drake London.

Georgia's elite defensive front faces challenge

The Georgia Bulldogs front-seven has been dominant all season long. UGA’s front-seven has a 91.3 PFF grade through six games. The Dawgs have college football’s highest graded defensive front-seven by a decent margin.

Kentucky has a strong offensive line and run game. The Wildcats have the SEC’s leading rusher in Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is one of the best in the country at his position.

SEC's top receiver

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a Nebraska transfer, leads the SEC with 527 receiving yards. Will Georgia generate enough pressure to limit the Kentucky passing game? The Wildcats don’t want to put quarterback Will Levis in many obvious passing situations.

