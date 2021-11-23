Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Statistical breakdown
Georgia is gearing up to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta this weekend for the regular season finale. The Bulldogs are looking to complete a perfect 12-0 record with a win over their in-state rival.
Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is the name given to this rivalry, though it’s not been much of a rivalry since the turn of the century with Georgia winning 16 of the last 20 meetings.
I took a deep-dive into how these two teams stack up statistically and all signs point to a UGA blowout this weekend. I’ve been doing this same post for almost every Georgia game over the last three years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more one-sided breakdown than what you’re about to read.
Here’s how UGA and Tech rank statistically among all 130 FBS programs:
Scoring offense:
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Georgia, No. 7: 40.3 PPG
Tech, No. 80: 26.2 PPG
Total offense:
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia, No. 32: 440.6 YPG
Tech, No. 79: 385.1 YPG
Passing offense:
Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes while being pursued by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia, No. 62: 238.9 passing YPG
Tech, No. 89: 209.7
Rushing offense:
Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs the ball past Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia, No. 28: 201.7 rushing YPG
Tech, No. 55: 175.3 rushing YPG
First downs:
ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Jermaine Burton #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes in for a touchdown after making a reception in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Georgia, No. 28: 22.5 first downs per game
Tech, No. 91: 19.7 first downs per game
Sacks allowed:
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) reacts after a Georgia touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia, No. 2: 7 sacks allowed this season
Tech, No. 103: 30 sacks allowed this season
Time of possession:
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Georgia, No. 46: 30:23 possession per game
Tech, No. 95: 28:51 possession per game
Penalties:
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The official at left is unidentified. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia, No. 14: 41.2 penalty yards per game
Tech, No. 60: 51.9 penalty yards per game
Scoring defense:
ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Georgia, No. 1: 7.5 points allowed per game
Tech, No. 106: 32.5 points allowed per game
Total defense:
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 30: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators throws a pass against Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Georgia, No. 2: 235 yards allowed per game
Tech, No. 114: 454 yards allowed per game
Rushing defense:
Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia, No. 2: 77.1 rushing yards allowed per game
Tech, No. 101: 179.6 rushing yards allowed per game
Passing defense:
ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Lewis Cine #16 of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for WanDale Robinson #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Georgia, No. 2: 155.5 passing yards allowed per game
Tech, No. 120: 274.6 passing yards allowed per game
Sacks:
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs with the ball while being tackled by Channing Tindall #41 and Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Georgia, No. 4: 38 sacks this season
Tech, No. 98: 19 sacks this season
