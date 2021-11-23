Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Statistical breakdown

Georgia is gearing up to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta this weekend for the regular season finale. The Bulldogs are looking to complete a perfect 12-0 record with a win over their in-state rival.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is the name given to this rivalry, though it’s not been much of a rivalry since the turn of the century with Georgia winning 16 of the last 20 meetings.

I took a deep-dive into how these two teams stack up statistically and all signs point to a UGA blowout this weekend. I’ve been doing this same post for almost every Georgia game over the last three years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more one-sided breakdown than what you’re about to read.

Here’s how UGA and Tech rank statistically among all 130 FBS programs:

Scoring offense:

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Georgia, No. 7: 40.3 PPG

Tech, No. 80: 26.2 PPG

Total offense:

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia, No. 32: 440.6 YPG

Tech, No. 79: 385.1 YPG

Passing offense:

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes while being pursued by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia, No. 62: 238.9 passing YPG

Tech, No. 89: 209.7

Rushing offense:

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs the ball past Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia, No. 28: 201.7 rushing YPG

Tech, No. 55: 175.3 rushing YPG

First downs:

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Jermaine Burton #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes in for a touchdown after making a reception in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia, No. 28: 22.5 first downs per game

Tech, No. 91: 19.7 first downs per game

Sacks allowed:

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) reacts after a Georgia touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia, No. 2: 7 sacks allowed this season

Tech, No. 103: 30 sacks allowed this season

Time of possession:

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Georgia, No. 46: 30:23 possession per game

Tech, No. 95: 28:51 possession per game

Penalties:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The official at left is unidentified. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia, No. 14: 41.2 penalty yards per game

Tech, No. 60: 51.9 penalty yards per game

Scoring defense:

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia, No. 1: 7.5 points allowed per game

Tech, No. 106: 32.5 points allowed per game

Total defense:

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 30: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators throws a pass against Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Georgia, No. 2: 235 yards allowed per game

Tech, No. 114: 454 yards allowed per game

Rushing defense:

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia, No. 2: 77.1 rushing yards allowed per game

Tech, No. 101: 179.6 rushing yards allowed per game

Passing defense:

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Lewis Cine #16 of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for WanDale Robinson #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia, No. 2: 155.5 passing yards allowed per game

Tech, No. 120: 274.6 passing yards allowed per game

Sacks:

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs with the ball while being tackled by Channing Tindall #41 and Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Georgia, No. 4: 38 sacks this season

Tech, No. 98: 19 sacks this season

