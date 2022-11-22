Georgia vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction Game Preview

Georgia vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Georgia (11-0), Georgia Tech (5-6)

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech is playing … well?

It won two of its last three games, backup QB Zach Gibson was solid in the 21-17 shocker over North Carolina, and the defense has stepped in a huge way after getting ripped up by Florida State in late October.

No, it doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with Georgia, and the inability to keep the chains moving on third downs could be a killer, but the pass rush is fine, the team is great in turnover margin and keeping the penalties to a minimum, and …

Why Georgia Will Win

Georgia Tech doesn’t have the offense to rally back.

Georgia has shown the ability to hit on the big plays down the field and crank up the scoring drives in a flash, but it should be the running game that takes over.

Miami ran for over 200 yards on the Yellow Jacket D and won easily. Florida State ran for 246 yards and won in a blowout. Overall, Georgia Tech is 0-4 when allowing over 200 rushing yards and 1-5 when giving up 150 or more – the North Carolina win last week was the outlier.

Tennessee and Oregon were the only two teams other than Samford – Georgia didn’t exactly go full force in that – to keep the Dawgs to under 150. The ground game should average over five yards per carry, the defense will care in the rivalry game – it sure did in the 45-0 win last year – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Get in, get this over with, and move on to the SEC Championship.

Georgia has won four straight in the series in blowout fashion, and it’ll roll here without too much of a problem.

The Georgia Tech defense will be just good enough to keep this from going crazy in the second half, but the damage will be done early.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 10

Line: Georgia -36.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

