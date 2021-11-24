Georgia vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Georgia vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Georgia (11-0), Georgia Tech (3-8)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

Just get through the game as healthy as possible.

Style points don’t matter. All Georgia has to do is get through this with a W, and it’s almost certainly in the College Football Playoff no matter what happens against Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Georgia Tech was in the midst of a promising season, but five straight losses ended all of that with a 55-0 loss to Notre Dame the bottoming out moment.

The Yellow Jackets have been okay offensively, but the defense has crashed. It’s not coming up with enough big plays in the secondary and the run defense has been plowed over way too much

They’re giving up over 200 rushing yards in three of the last five games and getting bombed on for an average of over 300 passing yards a game over the last eight.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia isn’t exactly going to be fully focused.

It has the one big thing to deal with next week, and yeah, it does want to just get through this and move on, rivalry game or not.

Georgia Tech might be having huge issues defensively, and that means it has to get a bit funky on offense. There’s been a decent balance, the passing game has had its moments, but it’s going to take a Georgia meltdown.

The Bulldogs turned it over three times against Charleston Southern, gave it up three times against Florida and South Carolina, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Georgia has had a few turnover problems, and it ended up winning those games in brutal blowouts anyway.

Story continues

Again, the Bulldogs are going to want to put this away as soon as possible and move on. But yeah, it does matter for Georgia and the base to blast away on Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will get a few scores – this won’t be quite as ugly as the Notre Dame blasting of last week – but Georgia will get into a groove after the first few drives and will dominate the last 40 minutes.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Lines

Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 10

Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

