Georgia vs Georgia Tech: 5 reasons UGA covers

No. 1 Georgia (11-0) returns home to Athens for the latest edition of ‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate’ versus in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday.

UGA is coming off of a tough 16-6 win at Kentucky to finish an undefeated SEC season for the second year in-a-row.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of an upset win over No. 13 North Carolina and have a bowl-bid at stake in Week 13.

The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Georgia is a -35.5 point favorite, per BetMGM. The over/under is set at 49.

Here’s why Georgia covers the big spread and caps off an undefeated season:

McIntosh and the run game

Georgia’s run game led by senior running back Kenny McIntosh was a bright spot in the Bulldogs win over Kentucky a week ago.

McIntosh racked up 143 yards on 19 carries (7.5 avg.) with 102 yards coming after contact.

The Bulldogs totaled 247 yards on the ground (5.4 avg.) in that game.

Georgia Tech’s run defense ranks 102nd in the country, allowing over 181 yards per game.

Dual threat

Let’s not forget how Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stretches run defenses with his legs.

‘The Mailman’ has 169 yards (4.2 avg.) along with seven rushing touchdowns on the season.

The Yellow Jackets problems stopping the run may be compounded by the threat of Bennett’s wheels on Saturday.

One dimensional

Georgia Tech lost a huge part of its offense when star quarterback Jeff Simms went down with a season ending injury midseason.

The Yellow Jackets will be led by sophomore Zach Gibson on Saturday, who has completed 38 of 69 passes for 398 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in five games this season.

Georgia Tech’s passing offense ranks 111th in the country, compared to the Georgia pass defense, which ranks 12th in the nation.

Being balanced on offense is a must to keep close to a team like UGA.

Front seven

Georgia’s front-seven is one of the best in college football.

The Bulldogs don’t stand out in the sack category, but UGA hasn’t needed to send extra blitzers with the pressure they are able to create on the defensive front.

The dominant defensive line led by star Jalen Carter is backed-up by Butkus Award finalist linebacker Jamon ‘Pop’ Dumas-Johnson.

The Bulldogs are allowing 83 yards a game on the ground, which is third in the country, compared to a Georgia Tech run game that averages 141 yards per game (80th in FBS).

An understood rivalry

‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate’ is well understood by Georgia’s coaching staff.

Head coach Kirby Smart, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and offensive analyst Mike Bobo each played at UGA and have experienced the matchup as both player and coach.

UGA is known for taking its foot off of the gas at times against inferior opponents, but there is less of an inclination for that on Saturday in the battle for the Peach State.

Prediction

I understand that 35.5 points is a big hurdle against a Power-5 opponent, but Georgia has clear advantages on both sides of the ball over Georgia Tech.

Add in the atmosphere of senior day, along with the last home game of a possible undefeated season and UGA has the recipe to make a powerful closing statement as we head into the postseason.

Prediction: 43-6, Georgia wins, covers and finishes undefeated

