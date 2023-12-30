Georgia vs. Florida State preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch the 2023 Orange Bowl

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a touchdown pass to Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are aiming for the Capital One Orange Bowl trophy, but they must first defeat the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (13-0), who have an extra motivation to win and will be playing with a chip on their shoulders.

The Seminoles had an impressive season, going undefeated with a 13-0 record and winning the ACC Championship title. However, Florida State was not selected for the College Football Playoff, and they will be determined to prove the College Football Playoff committee wrong in that decision. Brock Glenn, a true freshman quarterback who will be leading the Seminoles after Tate Rodemaker's decision to opt-out of the bowl game and enter the transfer portal.

The Georgia Bulldog's College Football Playoff hopes were dashed when they lost to Alabama in the SEC title game. In return the Crimson Tide edged into the final four teams playing for the national title. Now, Georgia is determined to prove that they are a better team than FSU in the Orange Bowl. Junior quarterback Carson Beck will lead the Bulldogs. Beck had a 72.6% completion rate and recorded 3,738 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions during the 2023 season.

2023 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles Predictions:

BetMGM: Georgia will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Georgia will win this bowl game with 90.3% confidence."

ESPN: Georgia has a 61% chance of winning

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Georgia Bulldogs have a 61.0% chance of beating the Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Action Network: Back the Bulldogs

Staff writes: "I truly don’t foresee a situation where Florida State comes on top — or keeps it close. It’s had a massive fall from grace since Week 11, and it's probably for the best that it’s not in the College Football Playoff. Up until the SEC Championship, Georgia was hands down the best team in college football. The Bulldogs may have had a few games that were close calls, but they always pulled away. While -20 sounds like a big spread for the Orange Bowl, I think it's generous. Florida State will roll out a freshman quarterback and a number of backups against a top-five Georgia team that's mostly at full strength. Back the Bulldogs to roll in the Orange Bowl."

College Football: Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker won't play in Orange Bowl, but don't blame him

2023 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles odds, betting lines

The Georgia Bulldogs are favorites to defeat the Florida State Seminoles, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Georgia (-14)

Moneyline: Georgia (-600); Florida State (+425)

Over/under: 44.5

