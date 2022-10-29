Georgia vs. Florida: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

John Shelton
·2 min read

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) take on the Florida Gators (4-3) on Saturday Oct. 29 in Jacksonville.

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM. 

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

Here’s the betting outlook for Saturday’s Week-9 matchup.

Betting lines

 

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Florida vs. Georgia odds

    • Moneyline (ML): Florida +900 (bet $100 to win $900) | Georgia -2000 (bet $2,000 to win $100)

    • Against the spread: Florida +22.5 (-108) | Georgia -22.5 (-112)

    • Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Georgia vs Florida injury report

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Florida:

  • EDGE Lloyd Summerall III – Questionable

  • TE Nick Elksnis – OUT

  • TE Arlis Boardingham – OUT

  • LB Diwun Black – OUT

  • CB Devin Moore – OUT

  • LS Marco Ortiz – OUT

Georgia:

  • DL Jalen Carter – Questionable

  • WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable

  • RB Kendall Milton – Questionable

  • LB Smael Mondon – Probable

  • DB Dan Jackson – OUT

Broadcast info

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: CBS, fuboTV (try it free)

Weather report

 

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
 The weather forecast in Jacksonville is calling for partly cloudy skies at 68 degrees with winds at five to 11 miles an hour.

Key Florida players to watch

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

  • QB Anthony Richardson

  • RB Montrell Johnson

  • WR Justin Shorter

  • LB Brenton Cox Jr.

  • LB Ventrell Miller

  • DB Rahsad Torrence

Prediction

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype.

Richardson is 11th in the SEC in pass yards (1,367), 13th in completion percentage (58%) and seventh in yards per completion (8).

The Gators are the worst team in the Football Bowl Subdivision in third down defense, and allow 429 yards per game.

In contrast, Georgia’s offense has the fourth-ranked third down offense in the FBS and averages 527 yards of offense per game.

The Bulldogs look to be the better team by far, but we all know how rivalry games can produce unpredictable outcomes.

The Bulldogs will have to maintain their composure and use the glaring advantages they have on both sides of the ball.

If UGA can limit turnovers and stop the run, it will force Richardson to beat it through the air, something the Florida quarterback hasn’t shown he can do effectively thus far.

Prediction: 43-13, Georgia wins, covers and moves to 8-0 on the season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories