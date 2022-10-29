Georgia vs. Florida: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) take on the Florida Gators (4-3) on Saturday Oct. 29 in Jacksonville.
If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.
Here’s the betting outlook for Saturday’s Week-9 matchup.
Betting lines
Florida vs. Georgia odds
Moneyline (ML): Florida +900 (bet $100 to win $900) | Georgia -2000 (bet $2,000 to win $100)
Against the spread: Florida +22.5 (-108) | Georgia -22.5 (-112)
Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Georgia vs Florida injury report
Florida:
EDGE Lloyd Summerall III – Questionable
TE Nick Elksnis – OUT
TE Arlis Boardingham – OUT
LB Diwun Black – OUT
CB Devin Moore – OUT
LS Marco Ortiz – OUT
Georgia:
DL Jalen Carter – Questionable
WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable
RB Kendall Milton – Questionable
LB Smael Mondon – Probable
DB Dan Jackson – OUT
Broadcast info
Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: CBS, fuboTV (try it free)
Weather report
The weather forecast in Jacksonville is calling for partly cloudy skies at 68 degrees with winds at five to 11 miles an hour.
Key Florida players to watch
QB Anthony Richardson
RB Montrell Johnson
WR Justin Shorter
LB Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Ventrell Miller
DB Rahsad Torrence
Prediction
Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype.
Richardson is 11th in the SEC in pass yards (1,367), 13th in completion percentage (58%) and seventh in yards per completion (8).
The Gators are the worst team in the Football Bowl Subdivision in third down defense, and allow 429 yards per game.
In contrast, Georgia’s offense has the fourth-ranked third down offense in the FBS and averages 527 yards of offense per game.
The Bulldogs look to be the better team by far, but we all know how rivalry games can produce unpredictable outcomes.
The Bulldogs will have to maintain their composure and use the glaring advantages they have on both sides of the ball.
If UGA can limit turnovers and stop the run, it will force Richardson to beat it through the air, something the Florida quarterback hasn’t shown he can do effectively thus far.
Prediction: 43-13, Georgia wins, covers and moves to 8-0 on the season.