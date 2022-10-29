Georgia vs. Florida: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) take on the Florida Gators (4-3) on Saturday Oct. 29 in Jacksonville.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

Here’s the betting outlook for Saturday’s Week-9 matchup.

Betting lines

Florida vs. Georgia odds Moneyline (ML) : Florida +900 (bet $100 to win $900) | Georgia -2000 (bet $2,000 to win $100) Against the spread : Florida +22.5 (-108) | Georgia -22.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U) : 56.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)



Georgia vs Florida injury report

Florida:

EDGE Lloyd Summerall III – Questionable

TE Nick Elksnis – OUT

TE Arlis Boardingham – OUT

LB Diwun Black – OUT

CB Devin Moore – OUT

LS Marco Ortiz – OUT

Georgia:

DL Jalen Carter – Questionable

WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable

RB Kendall Milton – Questionable

LB Smael Mondon – Probable

DB Dan Jackson – OUT

Broadcast info

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: CBS, fuboTV (try it free)

Weather report

The weather forecast in Jacksonville is calling for partly cloudy skies at 68 degrees with winds at five to 11 miles an hour.

Key Florida players to watch

QB Anthony Richardson

RB Montrell Johnson

WR Justin Shorter

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

LB Ventrell Miller

DB Rahsad Torrence

Prediction

Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype.

Richardson is 11th in the SEC in pass yards (1,367), 13th in completion percentage (58%) and seventh in yards per completion (8).

The Gators are the worst team in the Football Bowl Subdivision in third down defense, and allow 429 yards per game.

In contrast, Georgia’s offense has the fourth-ranked third down offense in the FBS and averages 527 yards of offense per game.

The Bulldogs look to be the better team by far, but we all know how rivalry games can produce unpredictable outcomes.

The Bulldogs will have to maintain their composure and use the glaring advantages they have on both sides of the ball.

If UGA can limit turnovers and stop the run, it will force Richardson to beat it through the air, something the Florida quarterback hasn’t shown he can do effectively thus far.

Prediction: 43-13, Georgia wins, covers and moves to 8-0 on the season.

