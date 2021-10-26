Georgia vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Georgia vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Florida (4-3), Georgia (7-0)

Florida vs Georgia Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

Florida has the offensive versatility to potentially throw something different at the Georgia D.

No one’s running on this Bulldog brick wall, but Auburn – and to a certain extent, Arkansas – are the only teams on the slate so far that can actually throw a bit.

This isn’t the fun-time Kyle Trask Gator offense of last year, but it’s good enough to be the biggest test yet for the Georgia secondary with both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson expected to see time.

If that works – and if the O can hit its normal 200+ yards through the air – that could open things up just a wee bit for a ground attack that won’t go off, but might be able to control the game and the clock a little bit.

And then there’s the Georgia quarterback issue.

Stetson Bennett has been terrific so far, but that’s partly because he hasn’t had to throw a pass in a stressful situation. He was amazing last year early on, and then Alabama happened – there’s a multi-interception game in there somewhere. That’s, of course, if he plays.

Head coach Kirby Smart is keeping the starting quarterback situation under wraps now that JT Daniels is healthy again. If Daniels really is 100%, he’s it. He’s the national championship-level, NFL starting quarterback who takes the No. 1 team up a few notches, but he also hasn’t played in a month.

The Florida D might have issues, but it can get to the quarterback. However …

Why Georgia Will Win

Can Florida avoid the big mistakes?

The Gator defense might have been pounded on by LSU, but it was solid against Alabama and was able to keep Tennessee from doing all the fancy schmancy things it does. However, Georgia should be able to keep this simple.

Bulk yards don’t necessarily matter here. Georgia was able to maintain control against Kentucky with just 166 yards on the ground. That was a don’t-screw-it-up game, and it didn’t – run, rely on the defense, don’t make big mistakes. The Dawgs didn’t turn the ball over.

There were turnovers over the first part of the year, but the offense hasn’t given it up in the last three games. Florida’s defense doesn’t help itself with takeaways with just six on the year and four of them coming in the wins over Florida Atlantic and Vanderbilt.

Yeah, can throw a bit, but it gave away four interceptions against LSU, two the week before against Vanderbilt, and turned it over 13 times on the season with a -7 turnover margin.

Florida has the talent and the athletes to pull this off, but it has to be perfect, it has to win the turnover margin for the first time this season, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida won’t win the turnover battle.

As always, this will be among the most intense, hard-hitting battles of the season. However, for Georgia, it’s going to be about playing at an even keel and not getting caught up in the emotion, the huge hits, and the big plays on both sides of the ball that Florida will occasionally come up with.

But the Georgia run defense really is just that good.

The formula will continue to work. Rely on the offense to grind out enough yards to matter, don’t take unnecessary chances, expect the defense to own the game, especially in the second half.

Florida vs Georgia Prediction, Lines

Georgia 31, Florida 16

Line: Georgia -14, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 5

