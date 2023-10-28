Georgia vs. Florida live updates: Predictions, picks and how to watch SEC rivalry matchup

The Florida-Georgia rivalry is no longer officially called "The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” but that doesn’t make it any less of a bash.

The monumental SEC showdown has been staged during all but one college football season since 1926 and has been held in Jacksonville all but two times since 1933.

The Bulldogs, who remain the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll, head into the Week 9 matchup with a 24-game winning streak. They have also won 34 consecutive regular-season games, including the last two in this series against the Gators.

Looking for Week 9 picks? We got you covered here. How about a complete TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along.

What Top 25 college football games are on today?

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for Top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

College football picks Week 9

Here are our college football Week 9 expert picks:

Georgia’s Brock Bowers out after ankle surgery

No. 1 Georgia’s quest for college football history has taken an enormous hit.

The top receiver for the Bulldogs suffered a sprained ankle in the win over Vanderbilt two weeks ago. Georgia had a bye last week, but the school announced he would miss a huge chunk of the remainder of the season after undergoing a "tightrope" ankle surgery.

Tightrope surgery involves inserting sutures into the ankle and is designed to accelerate the recovery process, which is typically four to six weeks. Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent the procedure during the 2018 season and missed just under a month.

Read what Bowers’ injury means for the Bulldogs.

College football bold predictions

College football is full of unpredictability, and those moments can be more magnified with the calendar reaching the end of October.

The hard part is sorting out when and where those moments are going to come from. This Saturday, however, provides plenty of opportunity for upsets and unlikely results with playoff contenders facing challenges and key conference matchups in the Pac-12 and ACC among the highlights.

That's why we're here to make sense of things. The USA TODAY Sports college football staff — Scooby Axson, Jace Evans, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Dan Wolken — weigh in with bold predictions for Week 9 of the college football season.

Read our staff's bold predictions for Week 9 by clicking here.

Big college football games this weekend

No. 9 Oregon at No. 13 Utah

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox.

Why watch: The marquee contest in the Pac-12 matches these two ranked contenders who both need to avoid a second league loss. The Utes required everything in the tank to pull out last week’s win at Southern California, while the Ducks were pushed early but eventually subdued Washington State a week ago. With QB Cam Rising now officially shut down for the season, the Utah offense will remain in the hands of Bryson Barnes. But the top priority for DB Tysheem Johnson and the Oregon defense will be knowing the whereabouts of Utes’ two-way threat Sione Vaki at all times. Ducks QB Bo Nix is hitting on 78.4% of his pass attempts with just one pick all season, but he’ll need to steer clear of Utah DE Jonah Elliss.

Why it could disappoint: Quite simply, the Ducks have considerably more offensive fire power. The Utes’ defense could keep them in it with some takeaways setting up short fields, but the Utah offense isn’t likely to replicate the success it had at USC if another comeback is needed. — Eddie Timanus

No. 21 Duke at No. 18 Louisville

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Why watch: Everyone in the ACC is now officially chasing Florida State. The combatants here need this win to stay in the mix for, most likely, the second spot in the league title game, though the winner would still have work ahead to reach that point. The Blue Devils couldn’t do much with the ball last week in Tallahassee once QB Riley Leonard reinjured his ankle and had to leave the game. His availability for this week probably won’t be known until kickoff. Duke will likely rely heavily on RBs Jordan Waters and Jaquez Moore regardless of who takes snaps, so LB T.J. Quinn and the Louisville ground defense must be ready. The Cardinals had a week off to stew over their loss at Pittsburgh, in which ball security was a trouble spot for QB Jack Plummer. Blue Devils DL Aeneas Peebles will be all too happy to induce more miscues.

Why it could disappoint: It’s always a bit of a letdown if standout players aren’t able to perform, so the watchability factor will diminish if Leonard can’t go. The Blue Devils’ defense is more than capable of keeping them in it, but Louisville has been a much better team at home. — Eddie Timanus

No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC.

Why watch: Now squarely on yet another collision course with Michigan after dispatching Penn State, the Buckeyes must avoid the dreaded hangover effect as they hit the road to take on the Badgers, who suddenly find themselves atop the Big Ten West thanks to Iowa’s misfortune last week. The Ohio State offense still isn’t quite as flashy as in recent seasons with QB Kyle McCord at the controls, but he’s made enough connections with Biletnikoff Award favorite WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and TE Cade Stover to eventually solve most defenses. McCord, however, must beware of Badgers DB Ricardo Hallman, who has snared four interceptions and returned one for a score. Wisconsin, like the rest of its Big Ten West brethren, has struggled to put up points, and the loss of QB Tanner Mordecai to a broken hand hasn’t helped. Freshman Braedyn Locke was able to guide the Badgers past Illinois last week thanks to some last-minute trickery, but conquering LB Tommy Eichenberg and the Buckeyes is an even tougher assignment.

Why it could disappoint: The Buckeyes, not unlike Georgia, have had issues with slow starts. If this is finally the week they mount some long drives in their first few possessions, the Badgers’ crowd might be taken out of the game no matter how much jumping around they do. — Eddie Timanus

No. 12 Oregon State at Arizona

Time/TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Why watch: It wouldn’t be a huge shock if this #Pac12AfterDark special turns out to be the game of the day. The Beavers are still very much in the Pac-12 title picture but face a dangerous trip to Tucson, where the Wildcats look to sow more chaos and continue their climb toward bowl eligibility. Both teams had last week off, so the energy level should be good. Oregon State QB D.J. Uiagalelei has for the most part enjoyed his fresh start in Corvallis. RB Damien Martinez is his most explosive backfield mate, and TE Jack Velling is a reliable red-zone drive finisher. The Wildcats will likely counter with QB Noah Fifita, who has been spectacular since taking over for an injured Jayden de Laura last month. WR Jacob Cowing is his most frequent target, and RB Jonah Coleman has been a constant producer taking handoffs and as a pass catcher.

Why it could disappoint: It shouldn’t. Arizona was in a couple of nail-biters before its somewhat surprising rout of Washington State, though the Beavers have won their last three by double digits. — Eddie Timanus

College Football Fix

The details from surrounding Michigan's alleged sign-stealing operation continue to leak out with serious questions being raised about how hot the water is for the Wolverines. Could they face some in-season punishment from the Big Ten or NCAA that would detail their College Football Playoff hopes?

USA TODAY Sports reporters Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg discuss this and more in this week's episode of the College Football Fix podcast.

USA TODAY Sports midseason All-America team

If there's a no-doubt star to put at the top of the USA TODAY Sports midseason All-America team, it's Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Heisman Trophy leader at the midway point has been the biggest reason why the Huskies lead the Bowl Subdivision in yards per play (8.5) by a significant margin. Penix has thrown at least three touchdowns in all but one of Washington's games and averaged just one interception for every 71.7 attempts.

Read USA TODAY Sports’ complete midseason All-America team.

Great American Tailgate

Dive into college football and tailgating traditions in six states, and share your own tailgating experiences with us by using #greatamericantailgate.

Enter the Great American Tailgate by clicking here.

Realignment shook up Big Ten, Big 12 and PAC-12. We mapped the impact.

The dust probably hasn't settled on the realignment of major college sports, but in just about a year, the names Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 will be distant approximations of what they were only a few years ago.

The Pac-12 might even disappear after eight of its 12 teams will be deserting in 2024 for bigger paydays with other conferences. Four of those teams will join the Big Ten – extending the conference's influence from coast to coast. Back when the Big Ten was actually 10 teams, the 627 miles between Columbus, Ohio, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, was the longest trip a student athlete might travel in conference. In 2024, the longest in-conference trip grows to 2,463 miles from Eugene, Oregon, to New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Here’s how teams will be impacted.— Jim Sergent

College football Week 9 odds

The top college football betting apps favor No. 1 Georgia in their border battle shootout with Florida. The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites over the Gators in the neutral-site showdown, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering College football betting promos in 2023.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (+3000) has some of the best odds to win the Heisman in 2023.

Not interested in this game? Our college football betting guide can help you get started.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites. — Richard Morin

All odds provided by BetMGM

College football season predictions

Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, Southern California and Texas are the forecasted conference champions in USA TODAY Sports' 2023 record projections for the Power Five leagues. The Bulldogs will chase college football history with a new cast of starters, led by quarterback Carson Beck. They'll once again face stiff competition from Alabama, which looks to take back the SEC West after finishing second in the division last season to LSU.

Michigan will have to fend off Ohio State and Penn State in what is easily the most competitive division in the Bowl Subdivision. Clemson's biggest challenge will come from Florida State. In the Pac-12, USC has the offense to run the table but might be undone by an unpredictable defense. And while Texas has the pieces to compete for the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns will have to take the Big 12 back from defending champion Kansas State and national runner-up TCU.

Here are our preseason picks and projections for every major conference.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia vs. Florida live updates: Predictions, picks, how to watch