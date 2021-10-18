Georgia vs Florida: Last 10 games between the hated rivals

Georgia and Florida have played 98 times, with the Dawgs leading the series 52-44-2.

For a big part of this century, Urban Meyer and Florida were consistently getting the best of Georgia, which was coached by Mark Richt through 2015. But after Meyers’ departure from Florida in 2010, the tide began to shift a bit into Georgia’s favor.

In two weeks, Georgia will be heavy favorites to beat unranked Florida. But since we have plenty of time to kill between now and October 30, here is a look at the last ten meetings between the two hated rivals.

2011: Georgia beats Florida 24-20 behind hard running from Isaiah Crowell and Richard Samuel

October 29, 2011; Jacksonville FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Isaiah Crowell (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Murray and Mark Richt ended a three game losing streak to the Gators on this day.

Isaiah Crowell and Richard Samuel both ran the rock hard, and UGA tallied 185 rushing yards.

2012: Jarvis Jones, Aaron Murray and Malcolm Mitchell come up big in 17-9 Georgia win

Oct 27, 2012; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Malcolm Mitchell (26) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field. The Bulldogs won 17-9. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Liles-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the all-time great games between Georgia and Florida.

The Dawgs defense was playing lights out all year and led by all-America outside linebacker Jarvis Jones.

With seven minutes to go in the game and Georgia holding on to a 10-9 lead, Aaron Murray hit Malcolm Mitchell for an iconic 45 yard touchdown.

Florida got the ball back and with two minutes to go, Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel hit tight end Jordan Reed. Reed was entering the end zone when Jarvis Jones came from behind to knock the ball free and the Dawgs recovered in the end zone.

UGA held on to win 17-9.

2013: Todd Gurley carries Dawgs to third consecutive win over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 02: Todd Gurley #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs past Cody Riggs #31 of the Florida Gators during the game at EverBank Field on November 2, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

How good was Todd Gurley on this day in 2013? The nation’s best running back tallied 187 total yards (100 rushing, 87 receiving) and scored two touchdowns en route to a 23-20 UGA win. Aaron Murray threw for 258 yards on the day as well as he got his third win over the Gators.

Georgia jumped out to a 23-3 lead before the Gators came storming back.

But with just over eight minutes to go in the game, Florida punted to Georgia. The Gators never touched the ball again.

2014: Florida dominates - Georgia loses 38-20

Nov 1, 2014; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb and Georgia scored first, but after that it was all Florida the rest of the way.

Chubb ran for 156 yards and a score. UGA quarterback Huston Mason threw for 319, but Florida’s run game was too much to handle.

The Gators only completed three passes but ran for 418 yards. It was Will Muschamp’s first win in the series – and that included his time playing and coaching at Georgia.

2015: Georgia's offense can't do anything. Dawgs lose 27-3

Florida defensive lineman Alex McCalister (14) hits the arm of Georgia quarterback Faton Bauta (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bauta threw an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Ah, the Faton Bauta game. This one was as ugly as it gets.

Mark Richt benched quarterback Greyson Lambert, skipped over Brice Ramsey and went with Bauta — and, well, it went as we expected it to.

Bauta threw four interceptions and Georgia tallied only 223 yards of offense.

Florida won 27-3.

2016: Florida wins third consecutive game over Georgia. Final score: 24-10, Gators

Oct 29, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at EverBank Field. Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s defense was too much for Georgia on this day.

In Kirby Smart’s first game against the Gators, quarterback Jacob Eason threw for only 143 yards and Georgia only rushed for 21 total yards all day. Nick Chubb had 20 yards.

2017: Pure domination — Dawgs win 42-7

Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This one was felt so good. Georgia released years of frustration in this game, blowing the Gators out 42-7 as part of an incredible season for the Bulldogs.

Jake Fromm only threw the ball seven times but Georgia ran for 292 yards on the day, led by Sony Michel’s 137 yards.

2018: Jake Fromm leads Georgia to another big win. Final score: 36-17, Georgia

Oct 27, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift (7) is congratulated by wide receiver Tyler Simmons (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Fromm went 17/24 for 240 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as Georgia blew this one open in the second half.

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift ran for 104 yards and Elijah Holyfield added 71 of his own.

2019: Jake Fromm leads Georgia to 24-17 win

Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine (2) drops a pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) and linebacker Monty Rice (32) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to Lawrence Cager in the final quarter. No. 8 Bulldogs beat the sixth-ranked Gators 24-17.

With Georgia holding on to a 24-17 lead late in the game, Fromm needed one more completion to ice the game and allow UGA to run out the clock. He got just that on a third down conversion to tight end Eli Wolf.

2020: Florida QB Kyle Trask has monster day in a 44-28 win over Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators passes during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 02, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Florida won the most recent meeting behind a 474 yard performance from Kyle Trask.

Georgia went deep into the depth chart and was forced to play D’Wan Mathis after Stetson Bennett got banged up.

It was an ugly day.

