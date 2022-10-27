Georgia vs. Florida: 5 reasons UGA beats the Gators

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) will take on rival Florida (4-3) on Saturday in Jacksonville for the latest installment of the ‘World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.’

Both the Bulldogs and Gators are coming off of a bye week and will be rested and prepared for one of the biggest rivalries in college football.

The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Here’s why the Dawgs walk alway with the win.

Defensive issues in Gainesville

Florida is allowing 429 yards per game this season (12th in SEC) and 28.1 points per game (11th in SEC).

In the Gators’ three Top-25 matchups, they gave up 26 points to Kentucky, 38 to Tennessee and 45 to LSU.

Florida is allowing opponents to convert on 54.43% of 3rd down attempts. That’s last in the FBS (131 teams).

Georgia offense rolling

Florida’s struggles on defense should worry Gator fans even more headed into this matchup with Georgia, which boasts the second best total offense in the SEC behind Tennessee.

UGA leads the SEC in total yards gained, is second in yards per game (526), third in passing (329) and sixth in rushing yards per game (197).

Georgia is third in the SEC in points per game with 41.7.

How do the Dawgs compare on third down? UGA is fourth in the FBS in third down offense, converting on 54.93% of attempts.

Anthony Richardson

Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn’t lived up to the preseason hype thus far.

Richardson is currently 11th in the SEC in pass yards (1,367), 13th in completion percentage (58%) and seventh in yards per completion (8).

Richardson has more interceptions (7) than passing touchdowns (6).

In last year’s matchup with Georgia, Richardson completed 12 of 20 passes for 82 yards with two interceptions, and added 12 carries for 26 yards on the ground.

Against Kentucky in Week 2, which is second in the SEC in total defense, Florida put up 16 points led by Richardson, who completed 143 yards on 14 of 35 passing with two interceptions and added four yards on six carries.

Can Florida score?

Georgia’s defense has been true to form through seven games.

The Bulldogs have allowed 64 points this season (9.9 points per game). That is 49 points less than second place in the SEC, Kentucky (18.8).

UGA leads the SEC in run defense (83.4 yards per game), leads the SEC in passing defense (163.7 yards per game) and has allowed just five touchdowns this year, which leads the nation.

Florida’s rushing offense, which averages 213 yards per game (3rd in SEC) will be the biggest test for the Dawgs in this game.

Kirby vs. the SEC East

Georgia under Kirby Smart is 33-5 versus SEC East opponents since 2016 with the last loss at the hands of Florida in 2020.

The Bulldogs are undefeated in the regular season since that loss.

As a Georgia football alumnus, Smart knows that anything can happen in this matchup and has shown an ability to convey just how important this game is to his players.

"I know how you feel. I know how you feel inside right now … I understand it. Believe in each other … you go take what belongs to you."

Prediction

Florida will be ready for this game, which is an opportunity to knock off a rival with the No. 1 ranking.

The Bulldogs will have to maintain their composure and use the glaring advantages they have on both sides of the ball.

If UGA can limit turnovers and stop the run they will forced Richardson to beat them through the air, something that the Florida quarterback hasn’t shown that he can do effectively thus far.

Prediction: 43-13, Georgia wins, covers and moves to 8-0 on the season.

