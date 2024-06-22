Georgia vs Czechia: Preview, predictions and lineups

Both Georgia and Czechia know it could be lights out for them at Euro 2024 come Saturday evening as they prepare to do battle in Group F.

The two nations lost their opening group matches and could be eliminated from the competition with defeat this weekend. For Georgia, a loss in Hamburg would see them crash out should Portugal win or draw against Turkey, while defeat for Czechia would leave them unable to reach the last 16 should Turkey manage a point or more against Cristiano Ronaldo's side.

Georgia came close to securing their first ever points in a major tournament on their debut appearance against Turkey last time out. They put in an admirable display during a 3-1 defeat, conceding their third in the 97th minute as they pushed frantically for an equaliser.

Czechia also suffered disappointment in their opening fixture as they came within minutes of sneaking a point against the 2016 European champions. With the scores level heading into stoppage time, Sergio Conceicao's 92nd-minute effort proved the difference in a 2-1 win for Portugal.

Here's 90min's preview of Georgia vs Czechia at Euro 2024.

Georgia vs Czechia H2H Record

This is the first ever meeting between Georgia and Czechia in international football.

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia on TV and live stream

Georgia team news

Willy Sagnol is unlikely to make too many alterations from the side that fought tirelessly against Turkey, with talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia likely to be leaned upon by Euro 2024's lowest-ranked side.

Metz forward Georges Mikautadze scored Georgia's first tournament goal in defeat to Turkey with a well-taken finish and will be hoping to add to his tally of ten goals in 26 international appearances.

Georgia predicted lineup vs Czechia

Georgia predicted lineup vs Czechia (3-5-2): Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Czechia team news

Similarly to Sagnol, Czechia boss Ivan Hasek won't want to disrupt the team that showed encouraging signs against Portugal. Lukas Provod is certainly not in jeopardy of losing his starting spot after a tremendous strike against Roberto Martinez's side.

Czechia will need a little more from their chief goal-getter Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen striker, who scored five goals at Euro 2020 and the Goal of the Tournament, made little impact against a physical Portugal backline.

Czechia predicted lineup vs Georgia (3-5-2): Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Provod, Soucek, Barak, Doudera; Schick, Kuchta.

Both Georgia and Czechia showed signs of life against tough opposition last time out and will view this match as their best opportunity to pick up points. From a Georgia perspective, even a draw would leave them needing to beat Portugal in the final group game.

This is the first meeting between the two sides and may be a cagier affair than their opening matches with both teams desperate to avoid defeat. That may see the points being shared in Hamburg, a result that would do neither team any good.