Georgia vs. Clemson set for August 31st at Noon

ATHENS, Ga. --- ABC will televise the Georgia-Clemson matchup in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Aug. 31 at noon, according to an announcement Tuesday.

This marks the Bulldogs’ fourth appearance in the Kickoff Game after third-ranked Georgia most recently defeated 11th-ranked Oregon 49-3 in 2022.

The Bulldogs’ all-time record on ABC is 51-27-2 after topping Georgia Tech in 2023 during Georgia’s only appearance on the network last season.