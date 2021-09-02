Georgia vs Clemson: Expert picks and predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are just days away from kicking off their 2021 seasons in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Georgia played Clemson twice during the last decade, splitting the series 1-1.

Below the UGAWire team give their score and stat predictions for the big game.

Score prediction:

Aug 30, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley (3) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Vitale: 31-27, Georgia James Morgan: 31-24, Clemson JC Shelton: 28-23, Georgia

JT Daniels stats:

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) works against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Joe Vitale: 21/29, 287 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs James Morgan: 27/41, 309 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs JC Shelton: 18/25, 275 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Zamir White stats:

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) warms up prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Vitale: 14 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD James Morgan: 14 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD JC Shelton: 12 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD

Who will be Georgia's leading receiver?

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) reacts with quarterback JT Daniels (18) after connecting on a long touchdown pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Vitale: Jermaine Burton James Morgan: Jermaine Burton JC Shelton: Kearis Jackson

How many sacks will the Dawgs get?

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) and linebacker Nolan Smith (4) celebrate after a stop against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Vitale: 3 James Morgan: 3 JC Shelton: 2

DJ Uiagalelei stats:

Oct 31, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) returns the ball to a referee after a 30-yard run for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles. Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Vitale: 25/36, 319 yards, 1 INT, 3 TDs James Morgan: 28/36, 321 yards, 1 INT, 4 total TDs JC Shelton: 23/33, 300 yards, 1 INT, 3 TDs

