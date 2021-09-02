Georgia vs Clemson: 5 reasons why UGA wins

The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are just days away from kicking off their 2021 seasons in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Georgia played Clemson twice during the last decade, splitting the series 1-1.

But a lot has changed since the Dawgs last delivered a beatdown on the Tigers in 2014.

Well, actually, everything has changed.

Below we break down the five reasons why Georgia should beat Clemson this weekend.

Can Clemson run on this Georgia defense?

Aug 30, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs safety Corey Moore (39) tackles Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Davidson (32) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It's obviously too early to know for sure, but this is a question that we'll likely be able to pose for each of Georgia's opponents this year. The Dawgs return a ton of talent on the defensive line and at linebacker, and Kirby Smart's rushing defenses have been nothing short of excellent the last few seasons. Clemson will have serious talent on the offensive line, but Travis Etienne is gone. Who is the next man up for the Tigers? Lyn-J Dixon is back, but he only had 190 yards last year. Will true freshman Will Shipley have to prove he was worthy of that 5-star rating right out the gate against the nation's best run defense?

JT Daniels will be the difference

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) works against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was more than impressive in the second half of the 2020 college football season, giving UGA fans hope that the Bulldogs’ offense can move the ball through the air rather than solely relying on the run game. With Daniels under center, Georgia’s offense was actually exciting to watch – something Bulldogs’ fans have not really been able to say since Aaron Murray was in Athens. This will be the difference. Daniels can spread the field, hitting a variety of UGA's top wide receivers. And he does not make mistakes. Daniels looks ready to lead the Bulldogs in 2021 and he should be one of the nation’s top quarterbacks at the end of the season. He had a phenomenal first year with Georgia, throwing for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games. Everything seemed to click when Daniels lined up under center, and years of built-up frustration with the Georgia offense began to slip away.

Let's see what Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is made of

Oct 31, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) returns the ball to a referee after a 30-yard run for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

There's no denying Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looked really, really good last year when filling in for an injured Trevor Lawrence. He'll probably even have a really good game against Georgia on Saturday night. But what about those small mistakes that happen when you're an inexperienced quarterback playing a ferocious defense? Like holding onto the ball a split-second too long, missing the open man, etc. These are all things that simply just tend to happen for young quarterbacks, especially in the opening game of the season. Georgia needs to capitalize on Uiagalelei's mistakes.

Two words: Jake. Camarda.

Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Jake Camarda (90) follows through on a punt against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

First team all-SEC punter Jake Camarda is back for another year at Georgia and the Ray Guy finalist from 2020 showed he is more than capable of single handedly winning the Dawgs some football games. Don't expect this to be a shootout. Sure, both teams have talented offense, but both teams also have elite defenses. There are going to be times where punting and flipping the field is the best possible outcome. And that's where Camarda steps in. Last year, Camarda ranked fourth nationally in punting average at 46.6 yards per punt. He has a knack for flipping the field qt opportune times for the Dawgs.

Simply put, it's now or never

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: The Alabama Crimson Tide defense breaks up a hail mary pass attempt in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The pressure is on. Kirby Smart returns arguably his most talented team yet, and he's been facing nothing but criticism since losing to Alabama in the 2017 National Championship Game. He opens the year with a team that many predict can win the whole thing in 2021. Losing this game would mean Georgia needs to run the table to do something special. Kirby cannot afford to lose another big one.

