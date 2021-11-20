Georgia vs. Charleston Southern football game: Live updates, score, highlights

Sanford Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021 before Georgia-Charleston football game

Greetings from Sanford Stadium for yet another game with a noon kickoff.

This time it’s Senior Day against Charleston Southern. It’s the third 12 p.m. game home game on the schedule this season for the No. 1 Bulldogs.

There are 30 players listed on the digital program today for Senior Day, including some prominent redshirt juniors who may or may not be playing their last home game.

They include running back Zamir White, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, tight end John Fitzpatrick, kicker Jack Podlesny, offensive linemen Warren Ericson and Owen Condon.

“I think out of them, there are about 16-17 that have remaining eligibility and are considering that eligibility," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "It wouldn't be the first year of doing it had we not had the cancelation last year. Last year, we had it all set up for Devonte (Wyatt) and (Justin) Shaffer. A lot of those guys were walking last year, they came back and played and have been a major part of our success."

Georgia had several players battling the flu last week at Tennessee including Ericson, Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Ericson was one of at least seven players to miss practice Monday due to illness.

Smart said on his radio show Thursday that “it’s almost been a revolving door. As we’ve had three or four come back, we’ve had three or four go out. Each day this week has been a thrill a minute with who’s testing and who’s got the flu. We’ve lost a couple in the last couple of days.”

Follow along with live updates throughout the game.

1:35 p.m. Another rushing touchdown for Georgia football

Daijun Edwards 6-yard rushing touchdown puts Georgia up 49-0 with 1:37 to go in the first half. That's six different players with a touchdown.

1:24 p.m. JT Daniels enters and throws TD pass on second drive

JT Daniels saw his first action in two weeks after coming in with Georgia up 35-0 in the second. He hits Brock Bowers for a 7-yard TD pass on the second possession in the game. Georgia leads 42-0 with 6:40 to go in the half.

1:03 p.m. James Cook TD makes it five-touchdown lead

Is it time for Kirby Smart to call off the Dawgs? James Cook 3-yard rushing touchdown makes it 35-0. There's 13:39 to go in the first half.

12:46 p.m. Brock Bowers adds another TD

Brock Bowers breaks a tackle after a short pass and scores on a 4-yard touchdown. That's Bowers' seventh receiving TD of the season. It was set up by a 41-yard Kearis Jackson punt return. Georgia 28-0 with 1:29 to go in the first.

12:39 p.m. Zamir White goes for long TD

Zamir White goes 40 yards down the left side for a touchdown. Charleston Southern's middle linebacker on that play just didn't have the speed to keep up with White. Georgia 21-0 with 4:15 to go in the first.

12:31 p.m. Kenny McIntosh takes pass for TD

Stetson Bennett hasn't been sharp to start but he hit running back Kenny McIntosh on a 4th-and-5 that McIntosh took down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown with 5:33 to go in the first quarter. It's 14-0 Georgia.

12:20 p.m. Jordan Davis adds rushing touchdown to his Heisman resume

It took two tries, but big Jordan Davis barreled in for a 1-yard touchdown run to put Georgia up 7-0 with 9:01 to go in the first quarter.

12:08 p.m. Dan Jackson starting at safety

Christopher Smith appears to be out with an injury. Dan Jackson started in his place. Nickel back Latavious Brini breaks up a third-down pass to force a punt.

12:05 p.m. Bennett pass picked off

Georgia was marching into Charleston Southern territory before a Stetson Bennett pass intended for John Fitzpatrick was tipped and picked off.

11:31 a.m. Offensive line starters

Left tackle Broderick Jones and right guard Warren Ericson were announced as offensive line starters. That means Salyer may be held out again and Ericson is better after battling the flu.

11:20 a.m. Looks who's dressed out--George Pickens

George Pickens is dressed out wearing a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee. The junior wide receiver had ACL surgery in March. He just caught a pass from JT Daniels in warm-ups. This of course doesn't mean he'll play but he's closer to a possible return.

11:03 a.m. Sleepy Saturday morning

This is the first noon game this season here that actually feels like a typical old Jefferson-Pilot game. It's a very late arriving crowd pregame. Let's see if it fills up for the pregame ceremony.

10:37 a.m. The ref today is. ...

The referee today is Matt Loeffler. The alternate official is Tangela Mitchell. She is coordinator of student affairs for Mercer's Atlanta campus.

10:29 a.m. Working way back from injury

Offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) and running back Kendall Milton (knee) are running on field pregame with director of strength and conditioning Scott Sinclair. Milton is unlikely to play. Salyer could but in this one, it's not neede

10:06 a.m. Hey, a line for this one

So Georgia is a 51 1/2 point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. That's less than I thought it would be.

9:59 a.m. Celebrities in house

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's World Series victory tour continues today as he's expected to be at the game. PGA Tour golfer Bubba Watson will also be here today. He’s doing a book signing Sunday at the UGA bookstore. They both were at the Georgia basketball game last night as the Bulldogs fell to Georgia Tech.

9:53 a.m. Salute to the captains

Today’s captains may all be playing their last home games: linebacker Channing Tindall, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and running back Zamir White.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football vs. Charleston Southern: Live score and updates