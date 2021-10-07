Georgia vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Georgia vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Georgia (5-0), Auburn (4-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The defense continues to dominate.

The Bulldogs played three SEC teams, a UAB team that’s among the best in Conference USA, and Clemson – albeit a Clemson that’s a shadow of its former self – and they’re No. 1 in the nation in total defense, No. 1 in scoring denies, No. 1 in pass defense, and great in just about every other defensive category.

And why?

It starts with a tremendous front line that’s not getting moved even a little bit and can get behind the line on a regular basis. It stuffed Arkansas for 75 rushing yards and only allowed more than 100 yards once.

Auburn was able to run well against Akron and Alabama State, and it wasn’t bad over the last three games. Now it’s going to be about whether or not Bo Nix and the passing game really can come through against an elite D.

Nix was fine against LSU – and was praised a bit too much for a few key throws in the win – but he’s barely pushing past the 50% passing mark over his last four games.

But …

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn can play a little run D, too.

The Tigers were leaky against Georgia State, but stoned LSU for 33 yards, stopped Penn State for 84, and come into this with the nation’s eighth-best run defense.

Georgia’s offensive line has been fantastic over the last two games for a ground game that ran for over 500 yards in the wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas. However, the O might not be able to get away with Stetson Bennett not playing a big role this week.

Story continues

JT Daniels is still trying to get healthy and is questionable to get back in the mix this week. Bennett is a decent veteran who was fine against Vanderbilt and completed 7-of-11 passes against Arkansas, but there weren’t any stressful plays needing to be made.

If Auburn can grind this down a bit and stall the Georgia running game, it’ll take its chances with Bennett trying to push the ball down the field with the thin Dawg receiving corps.

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Georgia defense will take over once again.

Auburn will be rocking, the defense will be terrific, and the energy will be enough to get up early.

A Bennett pick will have something to do with that.

But the Georgia lines will once again be the star, Bennett will settle in, and again, the D will lock down. The Tigers will have their chances, but the Dawgs will own the second half to get out alive.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Georgia 30, Auburn 16

Line: Georgia -15.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings