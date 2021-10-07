Georgia vs Auburn game trailer released

The Georgia video department has released its game trailer for UGA’s Week 6 matchup against the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia and Auburn have played each other 125 times dating back to 1892.

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is one of the best in college football, and the hatred between the two programs is as real as it gets.

Georgia leads the series 61-56-8, but lately it hasn’t felt like much of a rivalry.

Below you can see the trailer for the next edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, which is set to kickoff at 3:30 pm. ET on CBS.