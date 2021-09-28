Georgia vs. Arkansas: Expert picks and predictions

This Saturday, No. 8 Arkansas travels to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia in an SEC showdown.

The game will air at noon (ugh) on ESPN and will feature two 4-0 programs who play physical, tough football.

Georgia is favored big, but there’s no reason for the Dawgs to sleep on the Razorbacks,

After all, it is a top-10 matchup in Athens with “College GameDay” on-site.

Below are our expert picks and predictions for the big game:

The money makers....

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia minus-18.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Arkansas wins: Arkansas

Joe: Georgia

JC: Georgia*

James: Georgia

Over/Under: 48.5

Joe: Under

JC: Under

James: Over

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Score prediction (including a few from former Dawgs)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

Score prediction:

Joe: Georgia 34, Arkansas 13

JC: Georgia 31, Arkansas 14

James: Georgia 38, Arkansas 13

Former UGA WR Tavarres King: Georgia 31, Arkansas 14

Former UGA RB Keith Marshall: Georgia 38, Arkansas 10

Former UGA LB Rennie Curran: Georgia 21, Arkansas 14

Former UGA TE Arthur Lynch: Georgia 21, Arkansas 17

Former UGA K Marshall Morgan: Georgia 38, Arkansas 17

Former UGA TE Orson Charles: Georgia 35, Arkansas 7

Georgia's offense

Brock Bowers (19) of the Georgia Bulldogs. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: TE Brock Bowers (6 catches, 61 yards, 2 TDs)

JC: WR Jermaine Burton (5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD)

James: TE Brock Bowers (5 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD)

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: Zamir White (13 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD)

JC: Zamir White (12 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD)

James: James Cook (8 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD)

J.T. Daniels stats:

Joe: 24/31, 297 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

JC: 20/28, 225 yards, 2 TDs

James: 22/29, 238 yards, 3 TDs

Georgia's defense...

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Story continues

Joe: DB Lewis Cine (8 tackles)

JC: DB Lewis Cine (7 tackles)

James: LB Nakobe Dean (9 tackles)

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 5 sacks. Nolan Smith leads with 2.

JC: 3 sacks. Adam Anderson leads 2.

James: 4 sacks. Jordan Davis gets 2.

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 3 (1 fumble, 2 interceptions)

JC: 2 (1 fumble, 1 interception)

James: 2 (2 interceptions)

Arkansas' offense vs. Georgia defense:

Sept. 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1). Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Will Arkansas score an offensive touchdown?

Joe: Yes, one.

JC: Yes, one.

James: Yes, one.

Will Arkansas have more than 400 total yards:

Joe: No

JC: No

James: No

Will Arkansas have more than 200 passing yards:

Joe: No

JC: No

James: No

Will Arkansas have more than 200 rushing yards:

Joe: No

JC: No

James: No

Georgia's offense vs. Arkansas defense...

J.T. Daniels. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards:

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 passing yards:

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards:

Joe: Yes

JC: No

James: No

1

1