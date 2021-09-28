Georgia vs. Arkansas: Expert picks and predictions
This Saturday, No. 8 Arkansas travels to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia in an SEC showdown.
The game will air at noon (ugh) on ESPN and will feature two 4-0 programs who play physical, tough football.
Georgia is favored big, but there’s no reason for the Dawgs to sleep on the Razorbacks,
After all, it is a top-10 matchup in Athens with “College GameDay” on-site.
Below are our expert picks and predictions for the big game:
The money makers....
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia minus-18.5
If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia
If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*
If you think Arkansas wins: Arkansas
Joe: Georgia
JC: Georgia*
James: Georgia
Over/Under: 48.5
Joe: Under
JC: Under
James: Over
All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Score prediction (including a few from former Dawgs)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY
Score prediction:
Joe: Georgia 34, Arkansas 13
JC: Georgia 31, Arkansas 14
James: Georgia 38, Arkansas 13
Former UGA WR Tavarres King: Georgia 31, Arkansas 14
Former UGA RB Keith Marshall: Georgia 38, Arkansas 10
Former UGA LB Rennie Curran: Georgia 21, Arkansas 14
Former UGA TE Arthur Lynch: Georgia 21, Arkansas 17
Former UGA K Marshall Morgan: Georgia 38, Arkansas 17
Former UGA TE Orson Charles: Georgia 35, Arkansas 7
Georgia's offense
Brock Bowers (19) of the Georgia Bulldogs. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:
Joe: TE Brock Bowers (6 catches, 61 yards, 2 TDs)
JC: WR Jermaine Burton (5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD)
James: TE Brock Bowers (5 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD)
Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:
Joe: Zamir White (13 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD)
JC: Zamir White (12 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD)
James: James Cook (8 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD)
J.T. Daniels stats:
Joe: 24/31, 297 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
JC: 20/28, 225 yards, 2 TDs
James: 22/29, 238 yards, 3 TDs
Georgia's defense...
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia’s leading tackler:
Joe: DB Lewis Cine (8 tackles)
JC: DB Lewis Cine (7 tackles)
James: LB Nakobe Dean (9 tackles)
How many sacks and who leads?
Joe: 5 sacks. Nolan Smith leads with 2.
JC: 3 sacks. Adam Anderson leads 2.
James: 4 sacks. Jordan Davis gets 2.
How many turnovers does Georgia force?
Joe: 3 (1 fumble, 2 interceptions)
JC: 2 (1 fumble, 1 interception)
James: 2 (2 interceptions)
Arkansas' offense vs. Georgia defense:
Sept. 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1). Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Will Arkansas score an offensive touchdown?
Joe: Yes, one.
JC: Yes, one.
James: Yes, one.
Will Arkansas have more than 400 total yards:
Joe: No
JC: No
James: No
Will Arkansas have more than 200 passing yards:
Joe: No
JC: No
James: No
Will Arkansas have more than 200 rushing yards:
Joe: No
JC: No
James: No
Georgia's offense vs. Arkansas defense...
J.T. Daniels. Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards:
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Georgia have more than 200 passing yards:
Joe: Yes
JC: Yes
James: Yes
Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards:
Joe: Yes
JC: No
James: No
