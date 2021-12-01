Georgia vs Alabama ticket prices: Most expensive SEC championship ever

Anytime Georgia is in Atlanta for postseason play, you know ticket prices are going to be through the roof.

Factor in that Georgia is the No. 1 team in America with a serious shot at winning the national title this year and your wallet is going to absolutely hate you when it comes time to shop for those Christmas gifts.

Since 2011, this is the highest priced SEC Championship Game, with the cheapest ticket starting at $493, per TicketIQ.

Actually, Georgia’s played in the four highest priced SEC championships in that time frame.

The most expensive tickets on the secondary market for this game are $5,299 for seats in section C128, which is on the 50-yard line right behind Georgia’s bench.

Level-by-level breakdown:

300-level tickets on the 50-yard line start at $669, which provides a great vantage point. Prices on the Georgia side of the field on this level are about 10% more expensive than prices on the Alabama side.

200-level end zone seats start at $950, while 300-level starts at $515. 200-level sideline seats start at $1,017 on the Alabama side, and $1,329 on the Georgia side.

100-level end zone seats start at $800.

100-level sideline seats start at $1,197 on the Alabama side, and $1,694 on the Georgia side.

The best day to have bought your tickets to this game was on Monday, November 29. As we creep closer to Saturday, prices are back on the rise as seen in this image below.

Georgia and Alabama swill kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET.