Georgia vs Alabama score predictions from national media

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) enter Saturday’s game against the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) as the No. 1 ranked team in America.

With Alabama sitting at No. 3, we are in for another incredible matchup between the Dawgs and the Tide in Atlanta.

Georgia is a 6.5 point favorite to win this game (Tipico SportsBook), and many in the media are predicting that this is the week that Kirby Smart is finally able to take that next step and beat his former boss Nick Saban.

Here’s some predictions from members of the national media ahead of the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Bleacher Report: Georgia, 21-14

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: The Alabama Crimson Tide defense breaks up a hail mary pass attempt in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Title: SEC Championship 2021: Georgia vs. Alabama Breakdown, Predictions

Via Joe Tansey – Bleacher Report

“Georgia has made all the necessary stops it needed to make in previous games. The best defense in the nation should make enough plays to halt Young’s progress, but the job will take until the fourth quarter to complete.” Prediction: Georgia 21, Alabama 14

Sporting News: Georgia, 27-22

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: Ross Pierschbacher #71 of the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to snap the ball in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Title: Alabama vs Georgia odds, prediction, betting trends for SEC championship

Via Bill Bender – Sporting News

“Georgia, however, will stick with its game plan. Bennett threw three picks in last year’s loss, but he learns from those mistakes and relies on that ground game. Georgia hangs on in the fourth quarter this time despite a last-ditch rally from Young.” Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 22

Story continues

247Sports: Georgia 27, Alabama 20

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Title: College football predictions for conference championship week

Via Brad Crawford – 247Sports

“Georgia’s defense is the best I’ve seen during my years covering college football and the Bulldogs are three wins away from a title. This matchup with Nick Saban finally goes to Kirby Smart.” Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 20.

FanSided: Georgia, 31-21

Title: Georgia vs Alabama: 3 bold predictions for 2021 SEC Championship Game

Via John Buhler – Fansided

“However, the Dawgs will finally have their day over the Crimson Tide in Atlanta. While this one will go down to the wire, gravity will win out, as the Dawgs eke out a convincing 10-point victory over the Tide.” Prediction: Georgia 31, Alabama 21

ESPN's FPI: Georgia

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Via ESPN

ESPN’s FPI gives UGA a 66.5 percent chance to beat Alabama on Saturday.

College Football News panel: 15 of the 17 experts pick Georgia

Title: College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Championship Week

Via Pete Fiutak – College Football News

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Georgia

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Georgia

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Georgia

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Georgia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Georgia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Georgia

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

[listicle id=59316]

1

1