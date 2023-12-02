Georgia vs. Alabama live score, updates, highlights from SEC championship game

No. 1 Georgia is three games away from becoming only the second team since Minnesota (1934-36) to win three consecutive college football championships.

The Bulldogs' (12-0, 8-0 in SEC play) next game might be the biggest hurdle remaining on their bid at a College Football Playoff three-peat: No. 8 Alabama (11-1 8-0). The Crimson Tide doesn't control its destiny to make the CFP, though a win over the Bulldogs doubtless would do wonders for Nick Saban and Co.'s playoff hopes.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has rebounded from early-season struggles vs. Texas (and a Week 3 benching vs. South Florida) to become one of the more dangerous QBs in college football. But the Bulldogs' bigger worries might be on their own offense, where the statuses of receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas, as well as tight end Brock Bowers, remain up in the air.

Still, there's a compelling argument to be made that, win or lose, Georgia can still make the playoff. Naturally, Kirby Smart and Co. would prefer not to put it up to debate.

Check out all the live updates, scores and highlights from Georgia vs. Alabama in the SEC championship game:

Georgia vs. Alabama score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Georgia — — — — — Alabama — — — — —

Georgia vs. Alabama live updates, highlights

First Quarter

4:18 p.m. -- Georgia found itself in third-and-1 and a quick sneak from Beck gives the Bulldogs a first down. No-nonsense playcalling.

4:17 p.m. -- Stars. Make. Plays. Beck dropped one underneath to Brock Bowers for 23 yards and a big gain. One play later and Georgia is already in Alabama territory. Aggressive start on some underneath throws.

4:15 p.m. -- Georgia's speed goes on display, brilliant play by the spy, and Alabama punts inside the Georgia 20 to flip the field. Carson Beck takes the field.

4:13 p.m. -- Alabama took a shot on the first play of the game but Milroe saw pressure and slipped on the throw. It falls into no-mans land, and Alabama then gains two running on the next play to set up third-and-8. Behind schedule early.

4:12 p.m. -- Georgia deferred to start the game and kick it to the Tide. The opening kickoff goes out of bounds, and Alabama will start at is own 35-yard line.

Pregame

4:08 p.m. -- The teams take the field, and Alabama was met by more than a few boos in Atlanta.

4 p.m. -- Georgia enters as 4.5-point favorites against Alabama, per BetMGM.

3:28 p.m. -- And, of course, the Dawgs.

3:26 p.m. -- Nick Saban and the Tide are in the building.

3:25 p.m. -- Welcome to the SEC Championship live thread! Georgia and Alabama will kick off in under an hour, as the two squads vie for the final SEC title between divisions.

What channel is Georgia vs. Alabama on today?

TV channel: CBS

Georgia-Alabama will air on CBS. Paramount+, the network's dedicated streaming site, is one option to stream the game. Another is Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 2 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama vs. Georgia betting odds

BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 1

Spread: Georgia (-5.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: Georgia -225 | Alabama +180

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 10 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10* Saturday, Nov. 25 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 8 Alabama (Atlanta)**

* SEC Game** SEC Championship

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Alabama 27, Auburn 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta)**

* SEC Game** SEC Championship

