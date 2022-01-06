Georgia vs. Alabama: Expert picks and predictions for national title

It’s about that time. Georgia is just a few days away from competing for the national title for the first time since 2017.

There’s only one issue…Alabama stands in the way of the Bulldogs bringing home their first national championship since 1980.

We’ve seen this story before, and many of us have learned to expect the worst against Alabama – sad but true.

Georgia is – for some reason – is favored to beat the Crimson Tide on Monday night in Indianapolis despite a 41-24 loss to them just over a month ago. Our staff predicts how the game will play out.

The money makers:

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) has a reception broken up by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Daniel Wright (3) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia -2.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Alabama wins: Alabama

Joe: Alabama

JC: Georgia

James: Alabama

Over/Under 51.5

Joe: Under

JC: Under

James: Over

Score prediction

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) avoids a tackle from Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Online Athens, Joshua L Jones

Joe: Alabama, 27-24

JC: Georgia, 31-24

James: Alabama, 31-27

Georgia's offense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: TE Brock Bowers: 9 catches, 141 yards, 2 TD

JC: TE Brock Bowers: 5 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD

James: WR AD Mitchell: 5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: James Cook: 13 carries, 79 yards

JC: Zamir White: 12 carries, 68 yards

James: Kenny McIntosh: 9 carries, 51 yards

Stetson Bennett’s stats:

Joe: 26/38, 310 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

JC: 23/33, 274 yards 2 TDs

James: 23/42, 271 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Georgia's defense - can they do better?

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Quay Walker, 9

JC: Channing Tindall, 7

James: Nakobe Dean, 8

How many sacks and who leads? Last time against Bama, Georgia recorded 0 sacks.

Joe: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith gets two

JC: 4 sacks, Jalen Carter gets one

James: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith gets 1.5

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)

JC: 2 (2 fumbles)

James: 0

Alabama's offense vs. UGA's defense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Will Alabama score a first quarter touchdown?

Joe: No

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Bryce young throw for more than 350 yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: No

James: Yes

Will Brian Robinson/Trey Sanders combine for more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: No

Will Alabama have a 100-yard receiver?

Joe: Yes, Jameson Williams

JC: No

James: Yes, Jameson Williams

Biggest key to the game?

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Joe: Georgia HAS to sack Bryce Young. Just getting into the backfield is not enough, because he’ll make Georgia defenders miss. The UGA secondary is really good, not amazing, so they can’t hang with these receivers for 7+ seconds every play.

JC: Echoing Joe here – Georgia absolutely has to get pressure on Bryce Young, get sacks and force turnovers, which UGA wasn’t able to do in Atlanta. Offensively, Georgia has to do better on 3rd down and get touchdowns not field goals in the red zone. Do these things and the title comes to Athens.

James: I think the defense gets it together. The key to the game for me falls on Stetson Bennett. If you don’t have elite quarterback play, you don’t beat Bama. Georgia needs to protect Bennett and he needs to make the right reads. No costly turnovers. His two picks last game against Alabama came at awful times and really killed any momentum.

