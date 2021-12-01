Georgia vs Alabama: Expert picks, predictions

The game that the nation has been waiting all year for has arrived.

Georgia and Alabama are just a few days from squaring off in the SEC Championship game from Atlanta.

For Georgia, the outcome of this game should not impact its chances of making the College Football Playoff, but winning the conference and beating Alabama would be a huge step for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

For Alabama, it’s win and you’re in. Even with a loss in a close contest, Bama still has a shot of making it because it’s, well, Alabama.

Here’s how our staff predicts this game will go in the SEC Championship edition of Expert Picks and Predictions.

The money makers:

The Alabama Crimson Tide defense breaks up a hail mary pass attempt in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Georgia minus-6.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Alabama wins: Alabama

Joe: Georgia*

JC: Georgia

James: Georgia

Over/Under 50.5

Joe: Under

JC: Over

James: Under

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Score prediction:

Oct. 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind blocking by Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) during the second half of Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Joe: Georgia, 21-17

JC: Georgia, 38-20

James: Georgia, 24-13

Georgia's offense:

Georgia running back James Cook (4) celebrates touchdown during a football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: TE Brock Bowers: 6 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD

JC: WR Jermaine Burton: 4 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

James: TE Brock Bowers: 4 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: RB Zamir White: 17 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD

JC: RB Zamir White: 11 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD

James: RB James Cook: 9 carries, 71 yards

Stetson Bennett’s stats:

Joe: 14 of 23, 156 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD, 2 INTs

JC: 18 of 27, 220 yards, 2 TDs

James: 20 of 34, 227 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Georgia's defense:

Nov. 27, 2021; Atlanta; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrate after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Quay Walker, 9

JC: Channing Tindall, 7

James: Nakobe Dean, 8

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 4 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with 2

JC: 3 sacks, Jalen Carters gets 1.5

James: 5 sacks, Travon Walker leads with 2

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)

JC: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)

James: 1 (interception)

Alabama's offense vs. UGA's defense

Oct. 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa; Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) catches a touchdown pass over Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Will Alabama score a first half touchdown?

Joe: No

JC: Yes

James: No

Will Bryce young throw for more than 300 yards?

Joe: Yes

JC: No

James: Yes

Will Brian Robinson/Trey Sanders combine for more than 100 rushing yards?

Joe: No

JC: No

James: No

Will Alabama have a 100-yard receiver?

Joe: Yes, Jameson Williams

JC: No

James: Yes, John Metchie

Georgia's offense vs. Alabama's defense

Oct. 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) points out an Alabama defender as he prepares to run a play during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Will Georgia win the time of possession battle?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

Will Georgia limit Alabama linebacker Will Anderson to no more than one sack?

Joe: Yes

JC: Yes

James: Yes

How many sacks will Georgia allow? (UGA has allowed only eight sacks all year, the second fewest in the nation)

Joe: 2

JC: 1

James: 3

Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?

Joe: No

JC: No

James: No

