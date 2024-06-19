Georgia Volleyball schedule announced

ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia head volleyball coach Tom Black has announced the Bulldogs’ schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. This season will be the eighth under Black’s direction.

The 26-match schedule includes 12 contests at home in Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia will play 16 Southeastern Conference matches beginning Sept. 25. The 2024 slate includes 14 matches against 12 opponents that appeared in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and seven that finished in the AVCA Top 25.

The Bulldogs will open the season with back-to-back tournaments on the road. Georgia will kick off the season in Tallahassee at the Florida State tournament, taking on UCSB (Aug. 30), USF (Aug. 31), and the host Seminoles (Sept. 1). Georgia then heads west to Boulder, Colorado for three matches, facing off against Colorado (Sept. 6), Washington (Sept. 7), and Fresno State (Sept. 8).

Georgia will open the home schedule with the Classic City Clash at Stegeman Coliseum Sept. 13-14. The Dogs will host Boston College (Sept. 13) and Jacksonville and Utah Valley (Sept. 14). The non-conference slate will wrap up on Sept. 20 when Georgia Tech comes to Stegeman for an in-state rivalry matchup.

SEC play begins with three straight road matches at Arkansas (Sept. 25), at Auburn (Oct. 4), and at Alabama (Oct. 6). The SEC home opener is slated for Oct. 11 when South Carolina comes to Athens. The match will kick off three straight at home followed by Ole Miss (Oct. 13) and Oklahoma (Oct. 18).

Other SEC home matches include LSU (Oct. 27), Tennessee (Nov. 1), Kentucky (Nov. 3), Mississippi State (Nov. 27), and Florida (Nov. 30).

The Bulldogs’ other conference road contests feature Texas (Oct. 20), Missouri (Nov. 6), Tennessee (Nov. 15), Kentucky (Nov. 17), and Texas A&M (Nov. 22).

Georgia concluded the 2023 season 19-12 overall and 10-8 in SEC play and made its second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, concluding the season in the opening round.