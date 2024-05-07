Georgia volleyball inks transfer middle blocker Kendal Kemp

ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia head volleyball coach Tom Black has announced the signing of 6-6 middle blocker Kendal Kemp, who will transfer from Auburn.

Kemp will redshirt in 2024 but will have eligibility in 2025 and 2026. Kemp played club with Bulldog rising junior Estelle Haugen for Northern Lights Volleyball in Minnesota.

“We are thrilled to bring Kendal into our program,” Black said. “Her physicality and proven experience as a high-level SEC middle blocker will help our team so much. Most importantly, I’ve been impressed with how hard she’s worked to improve through high school and college. She’s gotten better every year. It’s an exciting day for our program.”

The Eagan, Minnesota native, started in all 27 matches she played in 2023, leading the Tigers with 131 total blocks and 1.26 blocks per set, ranking fifth in the SEC in each category. In two seasons, she became just the eighth Tiger to top the 300-block mark at Auburn. She ranked eighth all-time with 309 blocks on the Plains.

Kemp had a breakout rookie campaign in 2022, earning AVCA South Region Honorable Mention and a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She was SEC Defensive Player of the Week once and a two-time Freshman of the Week that season. Kemp started and played all 31 matches for the Tigers, picking up 204 kills, hitting .321, and set an Auburn record 180 blocks. Her 180 total blocks were second in the SEC and fourth most in the country in 2022.

A 2022 graduate of Eagan High School in Eagan, Minnesota, Kemp was a 2021 AVCA High School All-Region Team selection and was named the Pioneer Press 2021 Co-Player of the Year. She was tabbed South Suburban Conference honorable mention, South Suburban Conference All-Conference honoree, selected as an All-State honorable mention, earned Minnesota 8 All-Conference Award and an All-Academic Award winner while competing for Rogers High School. She also played softball and competed on the swim team in high school.

Kendal is the daughter of Kelly and Doug Kemp. She has one brother, Kevin.