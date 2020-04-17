Georgia video coordinator released from hospital with roaring sendoff after coronavirus fight

It took him six weeks, but Georgia football video coordinator Jeremy Klawsky was finally released from the hospital on Thursday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Klawsky, according to ESPN, was moved to the ICU and in critical condition at the Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital on March 18, and had to be intubated and sedated after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Yet on Thursday, six weeks after he had first been hospitalized, the 32-year-old Plantation, Florida, native was sent home — and had one incredible sendoff waiting for him as he left the hospital.

This is what victory looks like. This is what hope looks like.



Jeremy Klawsky arrived at Piedmont Athens Regional weeks ago. He was critically ill with COVID-19, but he recovered and was discharged today as hundreds cheered.



Thank you for hundreds of new reasons to hope. pic.twitter.com/zgUEW9YRjB — Piedmont Healthcare (@PiedmontHealth) April 16, 2020

“Jeremy is a great member of our staff,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who was among those cheering for Klawsky at the hospital on Thursday, via ESPN. “He has always been an extremely hard worker and an expert with our video. We are excited about the step he took in his recovery today, being discharged from the hospital. We look forward to continuing to support Jeremy as he recovers. Thank you to all the staff at Piedmont Athens Regional, who worked tirelessly to help Jeremy.”

If there was ever a time to Ring The Bell, it's now! Jeremy Klawsky, our football video coordinator, has been released from @PiedmontHealth after his battle with COVID-19.



Thank you to all of the healthcare workers that took care of him and continue to keep Georgia safe. pic.twitter.com/Q4xydhp6cA — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 16, 2020

There were more than 662,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States as of Thursday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 30,000 deaths attributed to the virus. There were nearly 15,000 cases in Georgia alone, too.

