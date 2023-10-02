Georgia-Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV set

The Georgia Bulldogs travel to play at the Vanderbilt Commodores on Oct. 14. Kickoff of the Vanderbilt game is scheduled for noon ET. The SEC game will be televised on CBS.

Georgia fans should be happy that the Bulldogs are getting a rare noon CBS game.

The Bulldogs have won five straight games against Vanderbilt. Georgia has outscored the Commodores 117-0 in the last two meetings between the SEC East foes.

Georgia plays at home against Kentucky in Week 6 before playing at Vanderbilt in Week 7. Vanderbilt plays at Florida before the Georgia-Vanderbilt game. Following the Vanderbilt game will be Georgia’s bye week.

Georgia is currently 5-0 and the top team in our SEC power rankings. Vanderbilt is 2-4 and the lowest ranked team in the power rankings.

The Week 7 SEC football schedule is a good one. It features Auburn at LSU, Arkansas at Alabama, Texas A&M at Tennessee, Florida at South Carolina, and Missouri at Kentucky.

We are looking forward to the Missouri-Kentucky game and the Texas A&M-Tennessee game on Oct. 14.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire