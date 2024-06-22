Georgia v Czech Republic LIVE: Updates and team news ahead of Group F clash at Euro 2024

Georgia played out an enthralling opening game in Group F (Getty Images)

Georgia will look to take their first ever points in international tournament football as they face the Czech Republic in Hamburg on Saturday.

Georgia, who are the lowest ranked team at Euro 2024, put in a spirited performance in their first ever game at a major tournament, though an enthralling counter against Turkey in Dortmund ended in a 3-1 loss.

But the minnows will be quietly confident as they come up against a Czech side that fell to a 2-1 loss against Portugal in their opener.

The match was more one-sided than the scoreline suggested, and with the Czech Republic lacking threat in attack and occasionally looking shaky in defence, this match has all the makings of a potential upset.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Georgia v Czech Republic below - plus the build-up to Turkey v Portugal and Belgium v Romania in the day’s evening games:

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

Georgia face the Czech Republic at 2pm BST in Hamburg

Both teams are looking to pick up their first points of the campaign

How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down

Georgia - Czechia

There’s no masking the truth: Euro 2024’s first goalless draw sums up France’s biggest problem

10:04 , Jack Rathborn

There’s no masking the truth from this first 0-0 of Euro 2024. France, the true favourites, currently lack end product. It does raise doubt over whether they can end this tournament as European champions, although it only adds narrative weight to Kylian Mbappe’s eventual return from his broken nose. He forced France’s only goal of Euro 2024 so far, and that was from an Austria defender. A promising Netherlands team did have the ball in the back of the net, although that was ruled out in the game’s most debated moment.

That wasn’t to say this was a bad match. It was often enthralling, although lacked more than the finish and the tournament’s outstanding player. That real impetus wasn’t there. Some of that may have been circumstantial.

As good as the game was, and as sensational as the tournament has been as a whole, this is maybe where the flaws of the 24-team competition are revealed. It takes something from these matches between the heavyweights. They both know they have a safety net with four third-placed sides going through. That wouldn’t quite be the case if it was only two going through. There’d have been a greater tension, and maybe more output.

Euro 2024’s first goalless draw sums up France’s biggest problem

How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down

09:56 , Jack Rathborn

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: Turkey vs Georgia turns Euro 2024 upside down

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

09:55 , Jack Rathborn

Georgia face the Czech Republic in the first of the second round of matches in Group F, with both sides looking to for their first points of Euro 2024.

Georgia, who lost 3-1 to Turkey in a fascinating encounter in Dortmund in their opening game, are playing just their second ever match at a major international tournament. Despite the loss, they won many neutral fans for their attacking approach and brilliant performances from players including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The tournament’s lowest-ranked side know that they need three points to stay in with a shout of qualifying for the last 16, and the game against the Czech Republic may present their best chance of points.

The Czechs put in a disappointing performance overall despite going 1-0 up in their eventual loss to Portugal, with a lack of attacking threat and a limp attempt at defending their lead in Leipzig.

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch

Belgium v Romania TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

Friday 21 June 2024 15:27 , Jack Rathborn

Belgium desperately need a win to boost their Euro 2024 hopes with their next test against a confident Romania side.

Domenico Tedesco’s side were stunned by Slovakia in the opener, despite having two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed after VAR checks.

Belgium still have some wonderful talent to create chances for Lukaku, including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, yet the pressure is heightened after their early setback.

Romania, meanwhile, had too much for Ukraine in one of the best performances so far in Germany, with Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin producing a superb display. Another win here will book their place in the last 16.