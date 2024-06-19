Georgia, USC and Justus Terry show how weird recruiting has become

Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry decommitted from USC, as you know by now. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Terry had previously given his verbal pledge to Georgia before flipping his commitment to the Trojans on March 24. Terry will now visit Alabama over the weekend for an official visit according to On3. Football recruiting just doesn’t make sense for a lot of people these days. Verbal commitments don’t seem to mean much because they often don’t last very long. USC has seemingly defeated Georgia in Terry’s recruitment, but when decisions change so frequently, victory isn’t really final until the player signs on the dotted line.

Terry has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and South Carolina among others.

MaxPreps Junior All-America second-team selection Justus Terry helped Manchester go 11-3. He led the Blue Devils to their first state title game appearance in 26 years. The Georgia native had 78 tackles (6.5 TFL), 13 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles in 2023.

His 2022 sophomore year campaign produced 38 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and an INT in 10 games. He also got some snaps at tight end, catching 3 passes for 100 yards and 1 TD Per Max Preps

USC’s 2025 class has been rocked over the past 48 hours. Four-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson also backed off his commitment Tuesday after giving his pledge earlier this spring.

I expect Terry to possibly land back home, flipping to Georgia and Kirby Smart again. However, his official visit with Alabama this weekend will be important as the Tide rank second in schools trying to land the five star defensive lineman. Who’s the favorite for Terry? All we know in recruiting is that it isn’t over until it’s actually over.

