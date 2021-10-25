Georgia’s updated injury report after bye week
The Georgia Bulldogs were on a bye week this past weekend — and it came at the best possible time.
Georgia’s injury report has been getting longer and longer each week, but thankfully a few Dawgs were able to take advantage of not having a game in Week 8 and were able to get healthy.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated the media on some of the Bulldogs’ injuries on Monday. Here’s the updated reported following the bye week.
QB JT Daniels
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) passes the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Lat
Status: Day to day
Kirby Smart: “The next step is, can he move, can he throw with accuracy and do the things required to play quarterback.”
WR Jermaine Burton
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
Injury: Groin
Status: Probable
Kirby Smart: “Had a groin. Hopeful to be 100 percent. Practiced all of last week.”
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #81 after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 31, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Injury: Ankle
Status: Probable
Kirby Smart: Says the WR continues to improve.
RB Kenny McIntosh
Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Hamstring
Status: Questionable
WR Arian Smith
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021. Georgia won 56-7. Syndication: Online Athens
Injury: Shin
Status: Questionable
Kirby Smart: The head coach is hopeful that Smith can play.
DB Christopher Smith
Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the game against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Shoulder
Status: Questionable
Kirby Smart: “Practiced last week. Will find out more today about where he is at.”
CB Ameer Speed
Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs led by defensive back Ameer Speed (9) run out to the field to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injury: Ankle
Status: Questionable
Kirby Smart: “Hopefully getting there.”
WRs Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens
Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Injuries: Blaylock (hamstring), Pickens (ACL)
Status: Doubtful
Kirby Smart: “Probably still a little ways away. It’s one of those deals where we’re trying to get healthy.”
Players who are OUT
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) gets through Auburn Tigers defenders during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
RB Kendall Milton (Knee) – OUT
OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT
DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT
CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT
LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT
