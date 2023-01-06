Georgia’s Uga mascot won’t be at CFP Championship Game against TCU

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without their prized mascot Uga at the CFP National Championship Game on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

School spokespeople said there were several options for Uga to attend the game, but the cross-country distance and time it would take to travel made it difficult for the bulldog.

Uga will be home in Savannah, Ga.

#Breaking: I have just confirmed that Uga X will not be traveling to LA for the College Football National Championship game. The Seiler family told me it’s too far for the 9-year-old dawg “Que” to travel. @ATLNewsFirst #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #DGD pic.twitter.com/MbbcIU3SfX — Adam Murphy (@AdamMurphyTV) January 6, 2023

Over the last 100 years, all 10 official bulldogs who have served as Uga, have been part of a line of pure white English bulldogs owned by the Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler family in Savannah.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire