The Guardian

As preseason emerges on the horizon, we take a look at the most fascinating players coming into the new campaign Jameis Winston has a chance to establish himself at a team led by Drew Brees for years. Photograph: David Grunfeld/AP The NFL’s annual summer minicamps are underway and training camps are right around the corner. Now is as good a time as any to look ahead to the most fascinating players heading into the 2021 season, non-Aaron Rodgers division. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins You have t