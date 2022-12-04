Georgia Twitter rejoices following SEC championship win over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs are SEC champions for the first time since 2017. Georgia football has lost three SEC championships since it last won the conference title.

The Bulldogs did win a national championship in 2021, but a SEC championship evading the Dawgs. Now, Georgia is set to likely be the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC championship was not the Dawgs’ best performance of the season. Georgia allowed a lot of passing yardage and points to the Tigers, but the Bulldogs did not let LSU make it a two possession game during the second half.

Stetson Bennett and Jalen Carter were outstanding in Georgia’s SEC championship win over LSU. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Bulldogs’ SEC championship:

Media reacts to Georgia's win

Stetson Bennett named SEC championship MVP

Literally all Stetson Bennett does is win Championships and Championship Game MVPs. #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 4, 2022

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (4 TDs, 23-29 — 279) named SEC Championship Game MVP. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) December 4, 2022

Former UGA players celebrate win

Story continues

🐶🐶 The Kirby Smart Era. Everything you thought it would be right? #SEC Champs. — Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) December 4, 2022

Let’s eat!!! Go Dawgs! — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 3, 2022

More fan and media celebrations

BIG HATS FOR THE SEC CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/AYo7lmniyY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2022

When Georgia wants to be good in a big game……the Dawgs are simply dominant. Oregon, Tennessee, and now LSU have felt that dominance. — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) December 3, 2022

We really went for 2 for the 50 burger — UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) December 4, 2022

What's next for Georgia football?

Georgia solidified the #1 seed. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 4, 2022

Whoever draws Georgia in the CFP is going to have a really really bad day — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 3, 2022

TCU has earned a spot in the CFP even if they lose. Stop it. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2022

If the Committee goes insane and puts Bama in over TCU, lil' ole defending National Champs Georgia will be the only non-Blue Blood in the CFP. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022

More funny reactions

Jalen Carter be like: pic.twitter.com/F9hfI07iab — UGA Football Recruiting (@FieldStForum) December 3, 2022

When your offense hangs 50 in the SECCG pic.twitter.com/JNLLFyRfWV — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire