Georgia Twitter rejoices following SEC championship win over LSU

1
James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are SEC champions for the first time since 2017. Georgia football has lost three SEC championships since it last won the conference title.

The Bulldogs did win a national championship in 2021, but a SEC championship evading the Dawgs. Now, Georgia is set to likely be the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC championship was not the Dawgs’ best performance of the season. Georgia allowed a lot of passing yardage and points to the Tigers, but the Bulldogs did not let LSU make it a two possession game during the second half.

Stetson Bennett and Jalen Carter were outstanding in Georgia’s SEC championship win over LSU. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Bulldogs’ SEC championship:

Media reacts to Georgia's win

Stetson Bennett named SEC championship MVP

Former UGA players celebrate win

More fan and media celebrations

What's next for Georgia football?

More funny reactions

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories