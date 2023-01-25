Georgia trending for 5 star QB Dylan Raiola, a recent Ohio State decommit

2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from Ohio State on Dec. 17 and reopened his high-profile recruitment as the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the class.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart and staff have jumped at the opportunity to land Raiola, and multiple coaches visited the Chandler High School prospect in Arizona on Tuesday.

Raiola commented on the Bulldogs program shortly after the visit, calling UGA the ‘gold standard’ in college football.

Georgia was Raoila’s first offer and has close ties through former quarterback Matthew Stafford, Raoila’s godfather.

Raoila’s father, Dominic, is a former Nebraska center who played with Stafford as a Detroit Lion.

Raiola changed his Twitter profile photo to a picture of his official Georgia visit that includes Chandler LeCroy after the tragic death of LeCroy and offensive lineman Warren McClendon last week.

Raiola is currently predicted to sign with the Bulldogs by 247Sports.

Ohio State, Nebraska and USC are among those with the most traction.

Raiola’s commitment would be huge for Georgia, who has yet to sign a quarterback in the 2023 class.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire