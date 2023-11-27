How Georgia transfers performed throughout the regular season

Georgia football transfers continue to make plays at their new schools.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Adonai Mitchell, Trezmen Marshall and Jermaine Burton will all play in their respective conference championship games. This trio all has a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Georgia will play against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who heavily features Marshall and Burton, in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are coming off a win over a pair of Georgia transfers that ended up at Georgia Tech.

Georgia lost 15 players to the NCAA transfer portal during the 2023 offseason. The Dawgs lost additional talent throughout the 2021 and 2022 transfer windows. Georgia did not add many transfers in any recent recruiting cycle. Let’s look at how are Georgia football transfers performed in the 2023 regular season.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell and Texas will play against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. The Longhorns have a shot to make the College Football Playoff, but need one (or more) of the undefeated teams to lose in a conference championship game.

Stats: 45 catches for 704 yards and nine touchdowns

Rice quarterback JT Daniels

JT Daniels has the Rice Owls bowl eligible! Rice is 6-6 and has played in just six bowl games in the past 50 years, so we’ll call 2023 a success for Daniels.

Stats: 2,443 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Georgia will play against Jermaine Burton and Alabama in the SEC championship game. Burton has come up with some big plays this season for the Crimson Tide.

Stats: 33 receptions for 749 receiving yards and seven touchdowns



USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander

USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander and the Trojans finished the season losing four of their last five games. USC’s scoring defense finished the year ranked No. 120 in the country (tied) and allowed 34.9 points per game.

Stats: 43 total tackles and 1.5 sacks

Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall

Trezmen Marshall has played a significant role for Alabama this season. Marshall and the Crimson Tide face Georgia in the SEC championship game. Georgia misses Marshall’s veteran presence now that Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a forearm injury and is likely out for the SEC title game.

Stats: 50 tackles and 2.5 sacks

LSU safety Major Burns

Major Burns was the second-leading tackler for the LSU Tigers. LSU finished the season with a 9-3 record. LSU’s defense has struggled. The Tigers finished the year as the No. 5 team in our SEC power rankings.

Stats: 77 tackles, one sack, and one interception



Georgia Tech wide receiver Dominick Blaylock

Blaylock failed to catch a pass in Georgia Tech’s 31-23 loss to Georgia. The Yellow Jackets finished the season 6-6 and will be playing in a bowl game to cap off their season.

Stats: 21 receptions for 337 receiving yards and two touchdowns

Arizona defensive lineman Bill Norton

Bill Norton’s decision to transfer to Arizona worked out pretty well. The Wildcats are 9-3 and the No. 15 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Norton put up career-high numbers across the board and saw extensive playing time with Arizona.

Stats: 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections

Arkansas cornerback Jaheim Singletary

Singletary played a lot in Arkansas’ dreadful defeat to Missouri to end the season. The Razorbacks are keeping head coach Sam Pittman, but did not come close to making a bowl game this season.

Stats: 17 tackles and four pass deflections

Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber

Jalen Kimber saw significant playing time as Florida State prevented Florida from having a winning record for a third straight season. Kimber was part of an underwhelming Florida defense in 2023.

Stats: 23 tackles and five pass deflections

Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson

Mississippi State has hired its third coach in three seasons in Jeff Lebby. Justin Robinson and the Mississippi State passing offense was not the same without Mike Leach in 2023. The Bulldogs struggled mightily in SEC play.

Stats: 21 receptions for 257 yards

Georgia Tech tight end Brett Seither

Georgia Tech junior tight end Brett Seither put up career numbers across the board for the Yellow Jackets. He recorded a nice 28 yard catch against Georgia.

Stats: seven catches for 101 yards and four touchdowns

