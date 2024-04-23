Georgia transfer WR shines in Syracuse spring game

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Yazeed Haynes, a Georgia transfer, stood out in Syracuse’s spring game. Haynes received a team-high 10 targets and hauled in six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Haynes caught a 38-yard touchdown that was one of the Orange’s top plays in their spring game.

Haynes, a former four-star recruit, followed first-year Syracuse head coach Fran Brown from Georgia to Syracuse. Haynes’ explosiveness and route running ability was on full display for the white team.

The redshirt freshman pass catcher elected to transfer to Syracuse during the December window along with several of his Georgia teammates. Haynes is expected to be one of Syracuse’s top receivers this fall.

Here’s a look at his 38-yard touchdown reception:

Former Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks also transferred to Syracuse along with offensive tackle Joshua Miller. Fran Brown and Syracuse will have little bit of Dawg in this fall.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire